Baker Spartan Wrestling

By Dalton Herbst

On Jan. 27 the Baker High school wrestling team traveled to Huntley for the Huntley duels. Results are as followed.

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Pinned Quentin Martinez (Billings Central) 4:40; Pinned by Michael Azure (Skyview) 1:49; Pinned Trystan Sargent, 1:11

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Defeated Sean Comstock (Central) 14-7; Defeated Caleb Giacomini (Skyview) 7-3; Defeated by Jackson Currier (Colstrip) 12-2; Defeated by Nathan Weber (Forsyth) 15-3

138 lbs. – Keegan Kary – Defeated Jose Rodrigeuz (Central) 16-0; Pinned by Clayton Currier (Colstrip) 1:49; Defeated Connor Schwend (Hardin) 15-0

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Cade Kay (Skyview) 1:19; Defeated Mason Copeland (Huntley) 15-0

182 lbs. – Paul Wang – Pinned 80 Hackert (Central) :58; Pinned Brandon Helman (Hardin) 1:29

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Blake Johnson (Colstrip) :39; Pinned by Jessie Murdoch (Hardin) 1:46

285 lbs. – Summitt Wiman – Pinned Mason Roberts (Central) 5:38; Pinned by O’Shon Oldmouse (Colstrip) 7-1; Pinned Will Caprata (Hardin) 3:15

285 lbs. – Jonathon Caron – Pinned by Jessie Murdoch (Hardin) 5:12; Pinned by Merlin Whitedirt (Colstrip) 3:45

On Jan. 28 the Baker High school wrestling team traveled to Hardin for the Hardin Invite. Results are as followed.

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Pinned Caleb Gilliland (Park Co.) 3:31

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned by Nathan Weber (Forsyth) 3:27; Pinned by Nate Goddard (Columbus) 3:47; Pinned Matt Glennon (Laurel)

138 lbs. – Keegan Kary – Pinned Brady Skogas (Shepard) 1:19; Pinned Colton Getz (Hardin) 3:38; Defeated Mathew Middleton (Huntley) 4-0

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Michael Weber (Forsyth) 1:25; Pinned by Duane Otto II (Fergus) 4:45; Defeated by Conner Schweed (Hardin) 11-0

182 lbs. – Paul Wang – Defeated Brett Mcbourney (Laurel) 4-1; Defeated Bradley Denton (Fergus); Pinned Trent Saunders (Shepherd) 1:46; Pinned Tyler Harms (Miles City) 1:25

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Harley Voder (Broadus) 5:27; Pinned by Christian Pfiefer (Shepherd) :56; Defeated Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin) 7-6; Pinned by Blake Johnson (Colstrip) :42

285 lbs. – Summitt Wiman – Pinned Nicolin Hageman (Hardin) :45; Defeated by O’Shon Oldmouse (Colstrip) 7-3; Pinned Mason Roberts (Central) 3:23

285 lbs. – Jonathon Caron – Pinned Elijah Greenburg (Fergus) 1:51; Pinned Archie Swift (Miles City) 1:02: Pinned Ethan Hood (Columbus) 1:11; Pinned by Merlin Whitedirt (Colstrip) 3:06