Baker Spartan basketball

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Colstrip on Jan. 27, and were defeated 55-73. Colstrip led all 4 periods 14-13, 18-11, 19-12, and 22-19.

By Lilly Hanson

Colstrip

Daniel Rost scored 1 point, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists; Morgan Rising 1 assist; Angus Lund 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; James Wiseman 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Colter Peterson 1 assist; Kadon Gentilini 10 points, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Josh Stutts 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist; Jon Weimer 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker

1st 9 11

2nd 2 5

3rd 7 10

4th 8 17

Aaron Smith scored 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Colter Peterson 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Morgan Rising 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; James Wiseman 4 points, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Trevor Lingle 1 steal; Riley Schultz 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist; Jayden Allen 2 points and 1 rebound; Sean Shelhamer 2 points and 1 rebound; Andrew Craft 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Jon Weimer 14 points and 8 rebounds; and Javon DeGrand 6 rebounds and 1 steal.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Colstrip Baker

1st 7 3

2nd 7 6

3rd 10 4

4th 8 9

Trent Collins scored 3 points and 3 rebounds; Teight Madler 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Tyler Dinardi 3 rebounds; Jacob Wang 3 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Michael Rusch 1 rebound; Dillon Hickey 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist; Cole Edgell 1 rebound; and Bryce Hufford 2 rebounds.

Lame Deer

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team played Lame Deer on Jan. 28, and won 65-64. Lame Deer led the 1st period 15- 13, and Baker led 2nd and 3rd 18-10 and 22-13 and Lame Deer led the 4th 26-12.

Daniel Rost scored 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block; Angus Lund 2 points and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists; Kadon Gentilini 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Josh Stutts 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists; Jon Weimer 5 points; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Lame Deer Baker

1st 12 18

2nd 12 8

3rd 12 16

4th 13 9

Aaron Smith scored 4 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals; Colter Peterson 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Morgan Rising 2 points and 3 steals; James Wiseman 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Riley Schultz 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals; Jayden Allen 7 points; Jon Weimer 22 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Javon DeGrand 2 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 steal; and Sean Shelhamer 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

Great Job Baker Spartans!