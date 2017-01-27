Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•Jan. 16, 2017 – Jan. 22, 2017 – 24 Calls for service: 2 non-injury traffic crashes; 6 traffic stops; 6 agency assists; 2 animal complaints; 5 vehicle unlocks; 3 citizen assists; 4 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations, ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

Court Sentencings

Justice Court

•Chance JRandy Wyrick, Baker, fail to keep tag attached, dismissed by Court per 46-11-110 MCA, ticket issued 1/3/17.

•Joseph Mario Paylor, Ekalaka, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 1/8/17.

•Angel Fisher, Miles City, issuing a bad check, $585 with $400 suspended on conditions for two years, restitution to Reynolds Supermarket in the amount of $20.66 with a supervisory fee of $19.69 (cumulative counts I-III), public defender cost of $125, deferred imposition of six months jail, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, attend, complete, comply and pay for Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Bad Check course, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during deferral period, written and verbal apology to Reynolds Supermarket management, copy with Reynolds signature filed with the court by 2/19/17, ticket issued 4/23/15.

•Angel Fisher, Miles City, issuing a bad check, $585 with $400 suspended on conditions for two years, restitution to Reynolds Supermarket in the amount of $58.29 with a supervisory fee of $19.69 (cumulative counts I-III), deferred imposition of six months jail, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, attend, complete, comply and pay for Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Bad Check course, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during deferral period, written and verbal apology to Reynolds Supermarket management, copy with Reynolds signature filed with the court by 2/19/17, ticket issued 4/25/15.

•Angel Fisher, Miles City, issuing a bad check, $585 with $400 suspended on conditions for two years, restitution to Reynolds Supermarket in the amount of $118.03 with a supervisory fee of $19.69 (cumulative counts I-III), deferred imposition of six months jail, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees, and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, attend, complete, comply and pay for Alternatives Inc. LifeSkills Bad Check course, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during deferral period, written and verbal apology to Reynolds Supermarket management, copy with Reynolds signature filed with the court by 2/19/17, ticket issued 5/5/15.

City Court

•Steve Bruce Carnival, Baker, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, dismissed by court per proof of valid insurance at date and time citation, ticket issued 1/6/17.