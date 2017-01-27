Villa Happenings January 27, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Darline Ketterling of Superior Care Villa designed and sewed this beautiful quilt as a going away gift for Pastors Reba and Bruce Kolasch. Standing is Marguerite Fisher who along with Darline helped with the finishing touches on the quilt. The back of the quilt was trimmed with the names of the residents and staff of Superior Care Villa. Mrs. Tunby’s first grade class from Lincoln school, visited Superior Care Villa and read to the residents. Isabelle Moberg enjoyed reading her book, as much as Nora Pratt enjoyed listening. Mason Lecoe is shown here reading a book to Alice Abrams. This special book has a hidden picture inside of a picture, that can only be seen with a light shining through the back of the page. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings