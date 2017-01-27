By Carole Bettenhausen

The Baker High School Speech, Drama and Debate team travelled to Culbertson for their Eastern Divisional Tournament on Jan. 20. The team did exceptionally well, bringing home 2nd place overall team trophies in both speech and drama.

Individually, the team saw a great deal of success, as there were four Divisional champions: Jaden Miller in Original Oratory; Taylyn Dukart in Lincoln Douglas Debate; Tannon Dukart in Extemporaneous; Devon Solberg in Humorous Solo.

In addition, there were numerous individuals who brought home the 2nd place medal, including Isaac Rost in Impromptu Speaking, Casey Wyrwas in Dramatic Solo, Megan Greiff and Anna Espeland in Dramatic Duo, and Ellen Widell in Original Oratory. Rachel Rost placed 3rd in Humorous Oral Interp; Taiken Goerndt took 4th in Memorized Public Address. Students finishing in 5th place were: Emalee Thurlow in Lincoln Douglas Debate, Ty Tolzien in Dramatic Solo and Moriah Kesinger in Informative Speaking. Bo Rost and Jolyn Rost finished in 6th place in Humorous Duo.

The team leaves Thursday, Jan. 26 for their state completion, which will be held at the MSU Northern campus in Havre, Mont.