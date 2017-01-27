Missoula Children’s Theater and the Plevna School Presented Peter and Wendy

The Missoula Children’s Theater along with the students from the Plevna School presented the community with the play Peter and Wendy.

By Layne Farris

The Missoula Children’s Theater along with the students from the Plevna School presented the community with the play Peter and Wendy. Matthew Windham and Joe Godburn, from the Missoula Children’s Theater arrived in Plevna ready to start auditions and practice, Monday, Jan. 16, for the play Peter and Wendy. They worked with the students for the week, and then presented the grand performance, Saturday, Jan. 21.

The play opens when Captain Hook sends his right-hand man, Smee, on a quest to capture Peter Pan; it is seemingly business as usual … at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan. Mistaken identities, ever-morphing clouds, a classy crocodile, some very lost boys, and a fickle shadow all add to the mayhem. Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Darling embark on a quest of their own and find themselves trekking everywhere from Hawaii to the North Pole in search of their three missing children. With help from the earth-friendly Neverlanders, exotic Neverland creatures, and a faithful Tinker Bell, the Darling children are found, disputes are ultimately resolved, and everyone – including Captain Hook – finds a place where they truly belong.

The characters were:

Peter Pan – Jaiden Dulin

Tinker Bell – Billie Jo Miller

Wendy Darling – Jaeda Paul

John Darling – Wyatt Isaacs

Michael Darling – Weston Buerkle

Shadow – Hugo Thielen

Hook – Cooper O’Connor

Mrs. Darling – Sophia Tudor

Mr. Darling – Jesse Isaacs

Nana – Kali Dulin

Liza – Tylee Rieger

Tiger Lily – Ashtyn Arnold

Crocodile – Michael Goben

Petey Tristan Buerkle

Smee Matthew Windham

Lost Boys – Madison O’Connor, Noah Arnold, Cheyenne Farris, Lyann Gajeske, Hayden Lane, Tonna MacYeaple, Ruilin Li, Nick Buerkle

Pirates – Kaeden Oberlander, Caleb McLachlen, Ahren Goben, Milo Isaacs, Avery O’Connor, Michael Hansen, Jordan Paul, Sara Tudor, Bryleigh Arnold

Clouds – Benjamin Watkins, Mason Goben, Johnny Miller, Bynten Gajeske, Tate Luhman, Chaes Oberlander, Miles O’Connor, Corbin Buerkle, Blaine Buerkle, Dina Beyers, Devyn Schwartz, Tayvn Buerkle, Colton Lane, Emma Thielen, Cadence Brown, Liam Lane

The assistant directors were Jordan Hauff and Noah McLachlan. The Accompanist was Lana Buerkle and the Director was Joe Godburn. Matthew and Joe stayed with the Scot and Nikki Buerkle family for the week.