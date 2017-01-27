Legal Tip of the Week

Do you know …

how to find a lawyer? The State Bar Lawyer Information and Referral Service provides contact info for attorneys in your area who practice the type of law that you need help with, free of charge. Other lawyer referral organizations ask for your personal information or charge a fee. You can contact the Lawyer Referral Service at (406) 449-6577 or montanabar.org.

For more information, please visit the Legal System section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.