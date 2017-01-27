Baker Lady Spartan basketball team played Lame Deer on Jan. 17, and were defeated 61-69. Lame Deer led the first 3 periods 19-15, 21-14, and 20-17, Baker took the lead the 4th period 17-9.

By Lilly Hanson

Lame Deer

Madison Reddick scored 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal; Mariah Miller 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Scotti Robinson 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Lexi Hartse 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal; Amber Durden 2 points and 4 rebounds; Melissa Breitbach 13 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Alivia Schultz 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 2 rebounds; Halle Burdick 1 point; Courtney Tudor 2 points and 1 rebound; Katie Wang 3 rebounds; and Macee Hadley 1 assist.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Lame Deer Baker

1st 5 10

2nd 5 17

3rd 2 15

4th 11 20

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 3 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Katie Wang 13 points and 4 rebounds; Maleah Graham 2 points, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Madison Moore 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal; Macee Hadley 2 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals; Sheyanne Janeway 3 points,1 assist, and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 8 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals; Courtney Tudor 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Kelsey Miller 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Tesla Erickson 1 point; Shelby Moore 1 steal; and Laylah Dulin 4 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists.

Lodge Grass

Baker Lady Spartan basketball team Lodge Grass and won 77-71. Baker led the first 2 periods 18-17 and 17-6. Lodge Grass took 3rd and 4th period 19-8 and 23-22, and Baker won overtime 12-6!

Madison Reddick score 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals; Mariah Miller 1 rebound and 1 assist; Scotti Robinson 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 6 steals; Lexi Hartse 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Amber Durden 12 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Melissa Breitbach 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Alivia Schultz 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal; and Katie Wang 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

St. Labre

Baker Lady Spartan basketball team played St. Labre on Jan. 21, and won 48-46. St. Labre led the first periods 14-4, Baker led the 2nd and 3rd period, 7-5 and 11-8. St. Labre and Baker tied 4th period 19-19 and went into overtime and Baker won 7-5!

Madison Reddick scored 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists. Mariah Miller 1 steal; Scotti Robinson 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Lexi Hartse 4 points and 5 rebounds; Amber Durden 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Melissa Breitbach 4 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; and Alivia Schultz 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

St. Labre Baker

1st 8 15

2nd 12 13

3rd 5 8

4th 9 13

Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Hannah Gonsioroski 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 steals; Katie Wang 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and 3 steals; Maleah Graham 1 point and 1 steal; Madison Moore 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; Macee Hadley 2 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal; Sheyanne Janeway 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist; Halle Burdick 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; and Courtney Tudor 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

St. Labre Baker

1st 5 10

2nd 4 5

3rd 3 15

4th 9 11

Kelsey Miller scored 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals; Alissa Bohle 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals; Tesla Erickson 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals; Marie Joergensen 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Shelby Moore 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Addison Bryan 3 rebounds; Taylor Miller 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals; Hope Craft 1 point, 4 rebounds, and 6 steals; and Laylah Dulin 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Good Job Baker Lady Spartans!!!