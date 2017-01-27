Keystone XL Pipeline Authorization Good for Montana

The Montana Chamber of Commerce would like to release the following statement from President/CEO Webb Brown regarding the Keystone XL pipepline executive order.

By Montana Chamber of Commerce

“The Montana Chamber of Commerce is delighted to hear Keystone XL can move forward. This project will benefit Montana in so many ways: business activity, tax revenue, and jobs. We thank Trans-Canada for their faith in Montana, President Trump for this action, and our delegation for their support.

The Montana Chamber has worked for years, since it was first proposed, to realize this major project for the Treasure State. In fact, when complete, Keystone XL will be one of, if not the biggest property taxpayers in the state. The business activity generated will be significant. In addition, the proposed on-ramp near Baker will provide access to markets that will definitely benefit Montana.

All of this comes with minimal negative impact. In fact, repeated and extensive analysis has proven the positives far outweigh the negatives. Unfortunately, political considerations and regulations have halted this job- and revenue-generator. President Trump has now cleared the path forward. We thank all those involved in promoting this project.

Keystone XL is a perfect example of what we hope to accomplish in Envision 2026, the Montana Chamber’s ten-year strategic plan. By getting the right people in the right place and eliminating the regulatory hurdles, we will definitely see the increase in per capita income and gross state product that we expect. It will help our business climate, infrastructure, workforce, and even entrepreneurship.”