FCCLA Soup Supper

January 21, the FCCLA members and advisor, Mrs. Benner sponsored a Soup Supper before the Missoula Children's Theater Play.

Chloe Tudor, Ashley Sander, and Jenna Paul serving up the soups.

By Jessica Paul

January 21, the FCCLA members and advisor, Mrs. Benner sponsored a Soup Supper before the Missoula Children’s Theater Play. They came early in the afternoon to make three delicious soups: chili, chicken noodle, and potato soup. The crew also had to set up and decorate the dining area. Each family also brought desserts to top off the meal. It was a delicious meal appreciated by all.

      



