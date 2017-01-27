FCCLA Soup Supper

January 21, the FCCLA members and advisor, Mrs. Benner sponsored a Soup Supper before the Missoula Children’s Theater Play.

By Jessica Paul

January 21, the FCCLA members and advisor, Mrs. Benner sponsored a Soup Supper before the Missoula Children’s Theater Play. They came early in the afternoon to make three delicious soups: chili, chicken noodle, and potato soup. The crew also had to set up and decorate the dining area. Each family also brought desserts to top off the meal. It was a delicious meal appreciated by all.