ABBREVIATED COMMISSION MINUTES

A complete set of minutes are available at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2017

9:00AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF DECEMBER 27-30, 2016

The Commission reviewed and approved the Commission Minutes for the week of December 27-30, 2016.

RESOLUTION 2017-6 read aloud, and resolved. Steve Baldwin to remain as chairman for the calendar year of 2017.

9:30AM Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

10:00AM Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman; joined meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Updates given as to where trucks are clearing roads, Commissioner Baldwin inquired as to status of bus routes cleared. Plows headed out for those routes this morning.

County vehicle updates given as to which vehicles are in need of repairs or inspections.

10:10AM Alba left the meeting

10:20AM Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager; joined the meeting.

Presented Landfill Account Aging Report.

10:21AM Tom left the meeting.

10:30AM Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering; joined the meeting.

Baker Lake Project, Box Culverts, Bridges, and Moore Property: Discussion to bring Commissioner Rost up to date on projects.

11:00AM Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor; joined the meeting.

11:05AM Shannon left the meeting.

11:00AM GOLF COURSE UPDATES

Eric updated commission of Golf Course equipment.

11:08AM Eric left the meeting.

11:05AM Dale Butori, Weed Department Supervisor; joined the meeting.

11:10AM WEED DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Weed Department updates: 90% of billing in, working on safety manual with Human Resource next week. The 8 foot trailer needs work and would like to take it to the Landfill shop to do some welding. Commission approved.

11:15AM Dale left the meeting.

11:25AM PUBLIC COMMENT

No one appeared for Public Comment.

Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant; joined the meeting.

PLANNER UPDATES:

Baker Upper Lake flood control gate keys will be kept at City Hall, City Public Works, Co. Road Dept., Sheriff’s Dept., and Clerk and Recorder vault.

Mary asked commission to amend minutes from December 19-23, 2016 in regards to Emergency Action Plan to be Maintenance and Operation Plan and strike the City of Baker Variances from meeting minutes.

Motion carried unanimously.

11:45PM Mary left the meeting.

11:45 AM DuWayne Bohle, Special Projects; joined meeting.

Updates given on snow removal at Bump and Run track. The Gun Range has been cleared.

The air management system is catching a lot of snow; Commissioner Ranum suggested putting slats in the security fence like the Sherriff’s Dept. has at the prisoner outdoor exercise area. Commission approved.

DuWayne inquired as ability to take home the white pickup and able to plug it in and have it more readily available in emergency situations. Policy currently states that if a county vehicle is taken home, employee is charged $3.00 a day for that convenience. DuWayne is ok with being charged that fee. Commission approved.

11:52AM DuWayne left the meeting.

11:55AM Commissioner Ranum stepped out of meeting.

12:00PM NOON RECESS

1:15PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:30PM Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

1:30-3:00PM CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the December End of Month Claims in the amount of $865,111.96 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

3:00-3:30PM WRAP UP

Revenues- The Commission reviewed revenues received during the week.

Department Notices/Reports- The Commission reviewed Department Reports, Newsletters and Notices.

Emails- The Commission reviewed emails sent to them from State agencies and other entities that required no discussion, action or decision.

3:30PM EVENING RECESS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2017

9:00AM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00AM COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

Present by Conference Call: Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor.

Legislative updates, Health and Human Services needs to cut 40 million. There is discussion on Local Option Tax and Fuel Tax.

Discussion followed on Legislative Issues that would affect Fallon County. The 911 Bill is up on Monday for discussion.

Discussed awarding hail damage bids on Jan. 9th contingent on receiving check from EMC.

9:15AM Jason Rittal ended the conference call and thereby left the meeting.

9:40AM Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

10:00AM DECEMBER TIME SHEET REVIEW

The Commission reviewed and approved December 2016 time sheets, payroll & withholdings in the amount of $496,556.78 and they are filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

12:00PM NOON RECESS – Chamber luncheon attended by Deb Ranum

1:15PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:20PM Deb Ranum joined the meeting.

CITY OF BAKER UPDATES JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor

Discuss possibilities of incorporating City Park into Iron Horse Park.

1:25PM JoDee left the meeting.

2:30PM EVENING RECESS

5:30-7:30 PM BOARD LEADERSHIP TRAINING- Senior Citizens Center

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2017

9:00AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:00AM COUNTY ATTORNEY UPDATES

1. Pinnow Agreement – Darcy has reached out to the Pinnow’s attorney, as we are still waiting for him to review the last revision sent to him.

2. Joint Powers Agreement with City of Baker – Presented amended contract and Darcy will send to Shannon with Brosz Engineering and the City of Baker.

3. Shell Oil Rd – Discussion on storm drainage crossing Hwy 7. Commissioner Baldwin will visit with Shane Mintz, District Representative, and report back to Darcy.

4. Mental Health Contract –Discussion regarding Eastern Montana Mental Health. At this point services are not available to the public in a convenient manner.

Commissioner Baldwin will work with them to devise a schedule and contract.

Discussion ensued as to renting space to private providers and county providers. Commissioner Baldwin will check with David Espeland on how rent fees are assessed to private users.

Enos fencing issue on Webster Rd. – It is believed that the state was never granted a permanent easement. Discussion followed.

Recording clerk will look into county records to see if there are recorded documents with regards to easements. Tabled until a later date.

9:35AM Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

10:00AM Darcy left the meeting.

10:00AM Selena Nelson, CFO, and David Espeland, CEO, Margie Losing, joined the meeting.

FALLON MEDICAL COMPLEX UPDATES

David presented a formal request for Capital Improvement Funding which has been set at 10 mills for many years and is making the same request for another 2 years. Commission felt they have used the funds in a very beneficial way on improvements.

Hail damage report – There are leaks around some of the vents on the roof of the Hospital and the flooring contractor still needs to complete one room – payment is being withheld until all work passes inspection.

Primo Cleaning has the cleaning contract for the Parkview Complex and the owner, Johnny Henson, has moved to Arizona. David was notified that Tyler Henson, who is also one of the owners, has taken over the contract. However, David is not sure if the complex is still being cleaned on the agreed-upon schedule, since there appears to be some work that is not being completed. FMC has not been able to get Tyler’s contact information, so David asked if the Commission had been contacted by Johnny about his move. Since the Commission had not been contacted, consensus is action needs to be taken. Commission will communicate with him.

Updates on physician recruitment; nurse staffing is looking good and have eliminated many contract staffing. Reviewed financials; use of the Clinic is up, Hospital census is down.

Reviewed Annual Report/ Financial Audit.

11:05AM Selena, David and Margie left the meeting.

11:15AM – Discussion on implementing a system to know when contracts will be renewing. Commission in consensus this needs to be done.

11:45AM NOON RECESS

1:15PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

TRANSCANADA- Rob Latimer

Discussion of the on-going process in building long term relations in communities where the line may go through.

1:35 Commissioner Ranum joined the meeting.

Updates on TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline Project and continued commitment. Expecting direction once President Elect Trump is in office. Presented map of projected pipeline placement. Early projections are for 2019.

1:50PM Rob left the meeting.

Stacey Moore, Director of Library Services, Lynda Herbst, Custodian Supervisor; joined the meeting.

Discussion on the entry into the Library and the snowmelt being brought in on patron shoes. Would like commission to visit with Joe. Commission consensus to visit with Joe to find out if he is using a different product from the past as it is causing floor damage.

Also voiced concern that where handicap access point from street to curb is painted– next time they are painted blue – needs sand mixed in for safety measure.

1:55PM Stacey and Lynda left the meeting.

LeRoy Tronstad joined the meeting.

Concerned citizen in regards to Webster Road conditions and private individuals clearing their own roads; although the county is going down the roads they are not clearing them sufficiently.

1:56PM Rich Menger, Sanitarian; Mary Grube Planner Administrative Assistant; joined the meeting.

2:00PM LeRoy left the meeting.

Commission updated Mary and Rich on TransCanada discussion.

2:05PM Robert Pfund, KFLN radio; joined the meeting.

2:07PM Rich and Mary left the meeting.

Updated Robert on procuring for the drainage project and received bids on Hail Damage Project but not awarded at this time.

2:10PM Robert left the meeting.

3:00PM Julie Straub, Human Resource; Lynda Herbst, Custodian Supervisor; joined the meeting.

JOB DESCRIPTION-

Julie inquired as to, if Lynda should monitor the temperatures of the heating and cooling systems in the off hours. She would need a laptop computer and be compensated for that time as she is a non-exempt employee. It’s either overtime or needs to be flex time. Discussion followed.

Commission suggested to make changes in the description to include this duty. It would be flex time if possible otherwise it would be overtime. Commission suggested to keep time to a minimal and would include in Mikayla’s job description. Commission is in consensus and approved.

3:15PM Julie and Lynda left the meeting.

3:20PM Commissioner Rost left the meeting.

3:25PM Commissioner Ranum made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Being there was no second, Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chair and seconded the motion. 2 Ayes. 1 Absent. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

ss/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017

9:00AM CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:20AM PLANNER UPDATES

Present: Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant

1. Growth Policy Updates – County Planning board approved the amended updates. Commission voiced concerns as to where the grant money has been spent. KLJ applied for the grant money on behalf of the County and if they have received the funds but the County is doing all the work needs clarified. Mary is to investigate and report back. Discussion followed as to what needs to be in the Growth Policy and to what depth or extent. Commissioner Ranum, asked Mary to make updates and bring back next week.

2. Steffes/Thielen Minor Subdivision Final- Staff Report #MNR-FP-16-02 Steffes Highway 7 Minor Subdivision Final Plat review, all conditions have been met.

Guarantee has been received, there is no lien, and taxes are paid. It is recommended that the County Commissioners approve the final plat application for Steffes Highway 7 Minor Subdivision, Sections 29 and 32, Township 8 North, Range 58 East, P.M.M., Fallon County, Montana.

Discussion followed on the present approach and gate that is causing drifting problems.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to approve Staff Report #MNR-FP-16-02 Steffes Highway 7 Minor Subdivision Final Plat, seconded by Commissioner Rost. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

3. Planner Updates:

Mary will be attending the Plevna City meeting; on their agenda is: Procure Surface Zoning. She will also be attending the Baker City meeting this week.

A second notice has been sent to Bean Properties LLC, still no payment received for permit.

9:45AM Andy Fujimori, Computer/IT Tech; Elin Kittelmann, Extension Agent; and Maggie Bainter, Administrative Assistant; joined the meeting.

9:50AM Mary left the meeting.

EXTENSION OFFICE

1. New Printer – presented a quote for new printer. Discussion followed on vendor/supplier, product and service support, and terms of agreement.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to approve the purchase of the TaskAlfa5052ci printer for $9,172.00 from SBM; Commissioner Ranum seconded. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

10:00AM Andy, Elin, Mary, and Maggie left the meeting.

Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Road Updates – In process of hooking the snow blower up and CAT is coming down to work on #P36. Asking permission to purchase a 10’ box plow to put on the CAT skid steer and get a snow bucket, would like to donate the current snow bucket to the fairgrounds as it would work for them. Commission approved.

Bus routes are being plowed. Concerns voiced about liability of pulling individuals out of ditches. Discussed state statute on this policy. County currently will pull someone out only if someone is stuck and inhibiting progress of clearing roads, otherwise they will not.

Discussion followed in regards to a concerned citizen wanting Wiley Butte Trail cleared.

Discussion of if the plow blades should be lowered and run constant or be lowered and lifted each time. Running constant has worn out the blade height wheels and breaking them off.

10:20AM Alba left the meeting

10:45AM Nick O’Connor joined the meeting via phone.

There is a half mile of gravel road that he would like maintained. He believes there is an easement. He is willing to pay for County to plow that road.

10:50AM Nick left the meeting by way of ending conference call.

Discussions followed as to County policy; it is against policy to receive compensation to plow private roads. – Commissioner Baldwin will follow-up.

There are no easements on this road beyond Thielen’s place.

There also is no easement on Wiley Butte Trail.

10:55AM Eric Kary, Golf Course Supervisor; joined the meeting.

GOLF COURSE UPDATES

Mower blades are in need of replacement, Eric will provide a cost for them.

The big shop is in need of heat, would like to budget for it this next fiscal year.

Discussion as to number of people hired for summer help and need to set up a schedule, last year he had four individuals hired.

11:00 Eric left the meeting.

11:15AM IT DEPARTMENT/Andy Fujimori, Computer/IT Tech

1. Phone System – Presented Mid-Rivers Proposal and recommended the 10 year contract as currently spending more each month than the proposed $1,721.60. Discussion followed and concern of penalty if contract is broken.

11:30AM Andy left the meeting.

11:45AM PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one appeared for public comment.

12:00PM NOON RECESS

1:00PM ANNUAL RED BUTTE COOPERATIVE STATE GRAZING DIST. ASSN. – LIBRARY BASEMENT

In attendance as guests.

1:30PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

COUNTY DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, in attendance by phone.

1. Hail Bid Recommendations – Discussion on claims and liability. Cash out lay is zero as of right now and includes items that were not completed in 2013. Recommendation is to accept the two lowest bids with contingency of funding from EMC Insurance. Jason will be notify contractors and will request performance and payment bonds.

2. Workers Comp Insurance (Victory Insurance Proposal) – Commission approved.

3. Juvenile Detention will take a 35% cut at this time.

Discussion on Legislative sessions.

1:50PM Jason left the meeting by way of ending the conference call.

2:00PM COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Decision on old laminator – Send to county auction.

Mechanical Technology – Rate increase; decision to have on agenda for discussion.

G & G Garage – Protection Plan. Commission elected to opt out of the plan.

Pinnow Agreement – received back from Pinnow’s attorney. – Commission approved; Darcy to complete.

2:15PM Rich Menger, Sanitarian

Informed Commission of what is believed to be a city water leak in the area of Donnie Wood’s residence and is thawing the ice on the lake; a PSA will be going out to caution the public.

2:45PM Todd Barkley joined the meeting by calling in.

Inquired if Coon Creek Loop has a road easement, if not, he would like one. – There is not.

Rich Menger joined the meeting

Updated Commission regarding thawing on the lake. It is approximately 50 yards long and 50 yards out from shore.

2:50PM Rich left the meeting. Todd Barkley left the meeting by way of ending the phone call.

Review miscellaneous items such as emails, letters, reports, board minutes, and agendas.

2:55PM RECESS – To view the situation at Baker Lake.

3:20PM RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Chuck Lee, 911/DES Coordinator joined the meeting.

DES TRAINING SCHEDULE

Discussion on training planned for Dale Butori; waiting on the State of Montana to return a schedule.

Upcoming Cyber Security class in Maryland, requires a criminal background check as Montana drivers licenses will not be recognized.

Have received refunds for sessions and conferences not attended last year.

Commission approved the training schedule for five classes presented.

Jeff Gates, DES District Field Office wants to come and meet Commission for topic of Homeland Security Grant.

3:40PM Chuck left the meeting.

3:50PM Mike Kirschten joined the meeting.

Delivered last grant check from State of Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the Gun Range in the amount of $25,537.50.

Commission expressed gratitude for Mike’s efforts.

4:15PM Mike left the meeting.

4:15PM WRAP-UP

The Commission reviewed Department Reports, Newsletters, Notices, Emails from State agencies and other entities that required no discussion, action or decision.

4:40PM ADJOURN

ADJOURN

s/Steve Baldwin, Chairman

MINUTE TAKER:

s/Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ATTEST:

s/Brenda J. Wood, Clerk and Recorder

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017

7:00-8:30PM SENATOR DAINES TOWNHALL MEETING

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, – THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017

8:00- 5:00PM NOXIOUS WEED CONVENTION ASSOCIATION – HELENA, MT

PRESENT: Roy Rost

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2017

2:00PM SECTION 4 & 5 POLICY MANUAL REVIEW – LIBRARY BASEMENT

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman