Baker Spartan Wrestling

By Dalton Herbst

On Jan. 13 and 14 the Baker High School wrestling team traveled to Mile City for the 49th Cowboy Invitational. Results are as follows.

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe – Pinned by Kaleb Ripley (Laurel) 5:02; Pinned by Danny Maciel (Skyview) 1:56; Defeated Charmayn Delong (Moorcroft) 6-4; Pinned by Troy Berg (Dickinson) 3:02

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Pinned by Christian Dean (Sidney) 1:57; Pinned by Keegan Campbell (Laurel) 1:56; Pinned by Jake Murnion (Mile City) 3:37

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned by Rowdy Cranston (Moorcroft) 1:25; Pinned Rico Martinez (Billings Senior) 2:48; Pinned by Josh Macy (Billings Skyview) 1:56; Defeated Jordan Michlaski (Billings West)

138 lbs. – Keegan Kary (2nd Place) – Defeated Hunter Connard (Huntley) 6-3; Defeated Ben Daller (Hettinger) 15-0; Defeated Ben Stortz (Glendive) 6-4; Defeated Connor Peterson (Skyview) 5-3; Defeated by Michael Weber (Forsyth) 5-0

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Jace Winter (Sidney) 1:25; Pinned by Cole Cook (Moorcroft) 5:23; Pinned by Mathew Cantraz (Senior) 1:40; Pinned by Jacob Morgan (Central) 4:59

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (6th place) – Pinned by Brock Bushfield (Skyview) :20; Defeated Jacob Alexander (Dickinson) 6-1; Pinned Larry Hunt (Broadus) 4:57; Defeated Isaiah Wohlfeil (Huntley) DQ; Pinned Henry Koch (Huntley) 1:34; Defeated by Caden Haugen (Dickinson) 7-1; Defeated by Jacob Fritzler (Billings Senior) 5-3

182 lbs. – Paul Wang (7th Place) – Defeated Andrew Garcia (Billings West) 6-2; Defeated by Uriah Turner (Hardin) 4-3; Defeated Noah Thomas (Skyview) 13-1; Defeated by Kai Dole (Huntley Project) 5-3; Pinned Shane Gibson (livingston) 5:26

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Chris Morris (Moorcroft) 1:38; Pinned by Jaden Holly (Glendive) 1:44; Pinned by Justin Walton (Glasgow) 3:38

285 lbs. – Summitt Wiman – Pinned by Levi Malcolm (Billings West) 1:43; Pinned by Eric Flores (Cody) :55; Pinned Hunter Pope (Buffalo) 1:44

Baker Invite

On Jan. 20 and 21 the Baker High School wrestling team had the Baker Invite wrestling meet. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe – Pinned Blake Zimmerman (Huntley) 1:26; Pinned by Lincoln Stormer (Circle) 3:37; Defeated by Jacoby Mattern (Bowman) Medical Default

126 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Defeated by Nathan Weber (Forsvth) 6-1; Defeated by Alex Madrigal (Bowman) 12-4; Pinned Blake Zimmerman (Huntley) 1:53; Defeated by Jesse McCann (Buffulo) 11-2; Defeated by Alex Madrigal (Bowman) 8-2

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Defeated by Hunter Connard (Huntley) 15-0; Defeated Cole Schmalz (Bowman) 14-3; Defeated by Hunter Connard (Huntley) 14-3; Defeated by Nathan Weber (Forsyth) 12-4; Defeated Cole Schmalz (Bowman) 9-3

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Mathew Middleton (Huntley) 1:44; Pinned by Michael Weber (Forsyth) 1:40; Pinned by Tyson Mattern (Bowman) 5:39; Pinned Jaden Klempel (Buffalo) 1:20; Pinned by Mathew Middleton (Huntley) 1:20; Pinned by Kyle Schaff (Huntley) 2:37; Pinned Tyson Mattern (Bowman) 3:41

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst – Defeated Isiah Wohlfeil (Huntley) 3-1; Pinned Larry Hunt (Broadus) 1:14; Defeated Eric Peter (Circle) 10-4

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel – Pinned by Logan Desatoff (Broadus) 5:57; Pinned Dallas Sundahl (Bowman) 1:50; Pinned by Trig Olsen (Buffalo) 1:45; Pinned by Paul Wang (Baker) 3:45

205 lbs. – Paul Wang – Defeated by Harley Yoder (Broadus) 3-2; Defeated Beau Jeffers (Bowman) 7-5; Pinned Seth Mastel (Baker) 3:45

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Nate Boehm (Bowman) :40; Pinned by Harley Voder (Broadus) 1:30; Defeated by Sam Adams (Buffalo) 16-0; Pinned by Beau Jeffers (Bowman) :35

285 lbs. – Summit Wiman – Pinned Kyle Schillinger (Circle) :32; Pinned Kyle Schillinger (Circle) 2:56; Pinned Johnny Caron (Baker) 1:50; Pinned Tristen Peterson (Bowman) 1:51; Defeated Trevor Gress (Buffalo) 3-1