Baker Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Lame Deer

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Lame Deer on Jan. 17 and won 68-62! Baker led the first 3 periods 13-5, 17-8, and 24-20, and Lame Deer led the 4th 29-14.

Aaron Smith scored 1 rebound; Daniel Rost 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists; James Wiseman 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists; Kadon Gentilini 11 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Josh Stutts 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

St. Labre

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team played St. Labre on Jan. 20 and were defeated 44-49. St. Labre led the 1st period 13-8, Baker led the 2nd and 3rd period 8-2 and 12-9, and St. Labre led again 4th period 25-16.

Daniel Rost scored 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Angus Lund 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists; Kadon Gentilini 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Josh Stutts 2 points, 1 steal, and 1 block; Jon Weimer 1 rebound; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Lodge Grass

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Lodge Grass on Saturday, January 21 and won 66-52! Lodge Grass led the 1st period 18-18, and Baker caught up and led the last 3 periods 23-12, 16-10, and 19-12!

Daniel Rost scored 3 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal; Angus Lund 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals; Josh Stutts 11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal; and Treston Erickson 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.