Baker Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Lame Deer

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Lame Deer on Jan. 17 and won 68-62! Baker led the first 3 periods 13-5, 17-8, and 24-20, and Lame Deer led the 4th 29-14.

Aaron Smith scored 1 rebound; Daniel Rost 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists; James Wiseman 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 13  points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists; Kadon Gentilini 11 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Josh Stutts 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block; and Treston Erickson 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

St. Labre

Spartan Angus Lund lays it in for two against St. Labre Jan. 21 (Photos by Desi Rost)

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team played St. Labre on Jan. 20 and were defeated 44-49. St. Labre led the 1st period 13-8, Baker led the 2nd  and 3rd period 8-2 and 12-9, and St. Labre led again 4th  period 25-16.

Daniel Rost scored 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Angus Lund 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists; Kadon Gentilini 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Josh Stutts 2 points, 1 steal, and 1 block; Jon Weimer 1 rebound; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Lodge Grass

The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted their game against Lodge Grass on Saturday, January 21 and won 66-52! Lodge Grass led the 1st period 18-18, and Baker caught up and led the last 3 periods 23-12, 16-10, and 19-12!

Daniel Rost scored 3 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal; Angus Lund 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; James Wiseman 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals; Josh Stutts 11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal; and Treston Erickson 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

      



