Wrestling Senior Night

By Terry Curry

Baker High School’s Annual Wrestling Parents’ Day activities will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, when the Baker Spartan Wrestlers host their last home meet (a tournament). Wrestling begins at approximately 10 a.m. and all high school wrestling parents will be admitted free of charge to the wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Seniors and their parents will be introduced prior to finals. Seniors being introduced are Trevor Griffith (Jon and Billie Jo), Keegan Kary (Eric and Kory), Seth Mastel (Mike and Hope), Paul Wang (Dean and Karen), Summitt Wiman (Bryon Wiman and Donnie and Marla Orcutt). A reception will follow the tournament. All parents of freshman, sophomores and juniors are asked to bring two dozen bars or cookies and may leave them at the concession stand.