The Plevna School students are busy auditioning and practicing for the Missoula Children’s Theater production of Wendy and Peter. They have a week to put it together for the big finale Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Matthew Windham and Joe Godburn, with the Missoula Children’s theater, are directing this year’s production. By the end of the six days of practicing, they always put on a wonderful performance.

