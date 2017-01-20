Tot Well Taught

She knew her mother’s friend had cancer
This six year old I quote.
She knew that Jesus saves us
And so that’s why she wrote.
“I thought the Lord would have me
tell her”
Said this precocious kid
Her blue eyes bright as a cloudless night
And so she said, “I did.”
She made a card of folded paper
And wrote 1st John 4:10
The part about God sent His Son
And gave it to her Mama then.
I don’t know any more of the story
But it’s written in God’s Book
Nothing escapes the pen of God’s scribes
If we’ll take the time to look.
By Prairie Singer
January 7, 2017