Tot Well Taught

She knew her mother’s friend had cancer

This six year old I quote.

She knew that Jesus saves us

And so that’s why she wrote.

“I thought the Lord would have me

tell her”

Said this precocious kid

Her blue eyes bright as a cloudless night

And so she said, “I did.”

She made a card of folded paper

And wrote 1st John 4:10

The part about God sent His Son

And gave it to her Mama then.

I don’t know any more of the story

But it’s written in God’s Book

Nothing escapes the pen of God’s scribes

If we’ll take the time to look.

By Prairie Singer

January 7, 2017