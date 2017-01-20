The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse Launches “Expert Views: E-Cigarettes,” a New Online Resource for Parents

Julie Russell,

RN Tobacco Prevention Specialist

Carter, Fallon, & Powder River County

The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse launched a new online resource today, Expert Views: E-Cigarettes, written by leading researchers to help parents discern fact from fiction about e-cigarettes, vaping and tobacco replacement products.

The Center hired global public relations agency Porter Novelli to conduct an online audit, which found that much of the information available to the public about the use, risks and benefits of e-cigarettes and other vaping products is inconsistent, inaccurate and confusing. This lack of clarity, which was recently emphasized by the Surgeon General, is concerning since now more teens are using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices than smoking cigarettes.

“E-cigarette use among young people and the prevailing perception that vaping is harmless highlight the tobacco industry’s ability to dominate public impressions about the safety of these products,” said Linda Richter, PhD, Director of Policy Research and Analysis at The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, who led content development for the website. “It’s difficult in this context for parents to appreciate the risks.”

Expert Views: E-Cigarettes addresses some of the most important and controversial topics, like:

•What is vaping?

•What should parents know about e-cigarettes?

•Are e-cigarettes addictive?

•Are e-cigarettes dangerous?

•Can e-cigarettes help you quit smoking?

•Why do teens and young adults use e-cigarettes?

The website, which can be viewed at www.centeronaddiction.org/e-cigarettes, is the first in a series of online resources being developed by the Center. It presents the information in an easy to understand format and features infographics, news and the latest findings.

“This website is one of many new initiatives we are developing as part of our renewed investment in prevention, with a special focus on parents,” said Samuel A. Ball, PhD, President and CEO at the Center. “The goal of Expert Views: E-Cigarettes is to help the public make sense of the often confusing and contradictory information that is available on the risks and benefits of e-cigarettes and to help parents exercise the critical influence we know they have on their children’s choices regarding nicotine use.”

The Center has been conducting research on smoking and other tobacco product use for more than 20 years and has published many reports and journal articles on this topic.

About The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse

We are a national nonprofit research and policy organization focused on improving the understanding, prevention and treatment of substance use and addiction. The organization was founded in 1992 by Joseph A. Califano, Jr. who, as Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, launched the first national anti-smoking campaign. Our interdisciplinary experts collaborate with others to promote effective policies and practices. We conduct and synthesize research, inform and guide the public, evaluate and improve health care, and analyze and recommend policies on substance use and addiction. For more information, visit www.centeronaddiction.org.