Powder River officials to talk operations, mitigation at town hall meeting

Expansion of the Powder River Training Complex became a controversial issue for Fallon County when it was proposed well over a year ago.

By BRYCE MARTIN

Regional Editor

Once it was approved in September 2015, training exercises have been common in the airspace above southeast Montana.

Powder River’s operations and mitigation efforts will be the topic of discussion when officials from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota hold a town hall meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 in Baker.

Large force exercises, colloquially known as war games, are the employment of military resources in training for military operations, either exploring the effects of warfare or testing strategies without actual combat.

Common aircraft involved in training are the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress and the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, both of which are strategic bombers for the Air Force. The B-52 would navigate in the areas designated “high” and the B-1s, a supersonic bomber, would be operating in the “low” areas. Thirty to 40 aircraft simulate war scenarios during the exercise.

Officials from the air base will make a presentation then open the floor for questions from the public at the meeting, held at Thee Garage, located at 19 West Montana Ave.

Questions about the town hall event may be directed to Steve Baldwin, Fallon County Commissioner Chairman, at his office 406- 778-8153.