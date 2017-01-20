Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, There is a book called Works of love are Works of Peace; in this book is a quote by, now, St. Teresa of Calcutta. She says:

“I never look at the masses as my responsibility. I look only at the individual. I can love only one person at a time. I can feed only one person at a time.

Just one, one, one.

You get closer to Christ by coming closer to each other. As Jesus said “Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, you do it to me.”

So you begin…I begin.” end quote.

St. Teresa had more to say in that quote but that was the part I thought of when I was awake late at night trying to find the right words to convince the masses. Her words came to me in the dark. And then I realized that I wanted to make everyone who doesn’t value human life and human dignity suddenly change their thinking and behavior. Every time I hear or read “Whatever you do to the least of my brethren, you do it to me.” I know Jesus was speaking to anyone who thinks that there are superior and inferior humans. Either by circumstance or happenstance no one is superior or inferior. “You get closer to Christ by coming closer to each other.” I feel St. Teresa of Calcutta expressed in her words and more by her actions, in fact, her life of devotion to the poor, sick, disadvantaged (inferior) a love that was simple and massive. But, just one at a time.

I want to flip a very large switch, turn a “light bulb” on over a lot of heads but, I have to accept that the masses are overwhelming unless I think of them as “Just one, one, one.” St. Teresa of Calcutta didn’t stop in the middle of the slums, sit down and say “it’s too much I’ll just close my eyes and ignore it” She never said “I can’t”.

So, to the person reading this right now…every person has a value given to them by God, it is His value not ours. Every person has dignity because we are all made in the image of God, God is part of us and we are His. God is the God of life. God is the God of love, He loves you and so do I.

January 22 is the 44th Anniversary of Roe. V. Wade. There will be a March for Life in Baker, Mont. at 3 p.m. that day. I will be there if you are there come and tell me you read this letter. I hope it changed your mind about the value of human life and dignity.

Mary Smith