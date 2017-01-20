Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that your power company cannot legally shut off your heat between November 1 and April 1?

Between November 1 and April 1 the utility company may not shut off gas, underground propane, or electric service without PSC approval. PSC is the Public Service Commission. The PSC does not approve winter shutoffs if the customer cannot pay or if someone in the household is either 62 years old or handicapped.

For more information, please visit the Housing section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.