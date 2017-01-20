Files of The Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 —

The annual Fallon County Coyote Calling Contest held Jan. 12-14 proved to be very successful. Forty-six two or three man teams participated in the event, bagging a total of 88 coyotes. . .Wayne Mangold of the Plevna Public School District #55 has been inducted into National Honor Roll’s Outstanding American Teachers. . .Spartans of the Week: Colton Cornwell and Anita Hayden. . .When the District #12 school board met Jan. 11, it conducted an evaluation of superintendent Don Schillinger and renewed his contract for another year. . .Dickinson State University Honor Roll local students named to the President’s List are Janae Graham and Amanda Ketterling of Baker; Rusty Knuths of Ismay; and Angela Abrams of Wibaux. . .University of Montana-Missoula Dean’s List are students on the list include Kayla Henson of Baker and MaKayla Tisdell of Plevna. . .Montana State University-Bozeman Honor Roll local students Nicholas Beck, Ryan Buerkle, Julie Ho (with a perfect 4.0 grade point average) and Lynn Williams of Baker; Brooke Griffin, Dael Householder and Philip Huft of Ismay.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 17, 1997 —

Community Band is announcing the beginning of its second season. Jana Obye is the organizational leader and Jill Whiteman will be the director. . .Area Department of Transportation employees, Dave Wiseman and Gary Thielen were on their way to Bowman, N.D. shortly after noon last Saturday with a rotary blower to help open North Dakota’s impassable roads. . .Dana Wright answered every question correctly in the Geography bee held for grades 4-8 at Plevna School. If her scores are high enough, she will go to the state competition and compete to go on to nationals. . .Albert and Emma Losing will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 26. . .Speech and drama team will compete in the divisional meet Jan. 18 in Colstrip. . .Due to blocked roads, many of the south country people couldn’t get to town for the funeral of Rodger Myhre. . .Reynolds Supermarket has new shelving, and they now accept credit cards, have an ATM machine and accept Dakota EBT Cards. . .Montana-Dakota officials are warning natural gas customers to keep an eye on their gas meters this winter. Heavy Accumulations of snow and ice covering the meter may cause the safety equipment to shut off service. . .Norwest Bank customers in Baker can now use Quicken® and Microsoft® Money software to access their account information, transfer funds between accounts, pay bills electronically and send Norwest email from their personal computers.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 15, 1987 —

Coming Feb. 11-12 at the Fallon County Exhibit Hall is the third annual Interstate Ag days. This two day event will feature exhibitors and state renowned speakers. One of the featured speakers will be Keith Kelly, director of the Department of Agriculture for Montana. . .Six years ago the Baker schools implemented a new writing technique called the italic style of writing. Now the teachers and administration are considering a return to the Palmer method. . .Funeral services for 68 year old Gene Hoff will be held Jan. 16. . .Mark Wandle and Mark Hecker of Baker’s State Football Team have been chosen to play in the East-West Shrine football game. Coach Don Schillinger has also been selected to coach the game. Wade Verke, freshman at Eastern Montana College majoring in biology, has been selected as an EMC Ambassador. . .Several joint meetings have been held with the Ismay Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Plevna Fire District to investigate what would be necessary to join those two departments in fire protection for the area.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1977 —

Emil Hoem, sheriff of Fallon County, has announced the appointment of Jim Potter as undersheriff on Jan. 1. . .Don Dilworth has been invited by the Office of State Superintendent of Schools to present workshops for teachers of mathematics at Billings and Missoula Jan. 27 and 28. Mr. Dilworth was chosen for these workshops because of the work he had done in organizing and hosting competitive mathematics meets for area schools in eastern Montana. . .Mrs. Sandra Kinsey, R. N., of Plevna will begin serving as public health nurse for Fallon County Jan. 15. Sandy has been nurse coordinator for the Special Old West Commission Project in Plevna for the past two years. . .First baby born in Fallon County in 1977 is Jolene Lynn Reetz. . .Baker Chamber of Commerce held its installation banquet last Saturday at Green Acres. Jack Lawler was Master of Ceremonies and Patti Randash, Miss Eastern Montana, was there to thank the Chamber for all their support. Robert Bakken will be secretary of the Chamber and past president Larry Neutgens presented Robert Herbst the gavel that designates him as the newly installed president.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 19, 1967 —

Baker Lions Club celebrates 50th anniversary and the 20th year of the local club. . .Robert Morton, county civil defense director, announces the basic civil defense class will begin in Baker next week. . .Gene Huntley, legislator, says this year they will be discussing the ability to pay taxes. . .Vernie Jacobsen, president; Lanny Peters, vice president; Max Lorbiecke, secretary-treasurer; are the new officers for the Fallon County Sportsman’s Club. . .Mrs. Jacob Lutz and son Danny, who is nearly two years old and a victim of cerebral palsy, are pictured with a walker purchased by the Baker Jaycees. The walker will enable him to stand and strengthen his legs.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 17, 1957 —

LaVern Veroye escaped without injury as his car bumped the Hiawatha streamline at the city railroad crossing Wednesday morning. Frozen brakes, which would not allow him to come to a full stop, were the cause. The front of the car was damaged by the train car which was running 55 minutes late. . .Lions Club voted to add its recommendation of Lloyd Owens as a member of the State Game and Fish Commission and secretary Culver was instructed to write a letter to interested parties to that effect.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 14, 1947 —

D. R. Young was elected president of the Commercial Club at its Friday night meeting. Other officers were Rex Flint, first vice president; C. H. Duppler, second vice president; L. Price, treasurer; and directors Harry Schroth, M. L. Russell, A. O. Gullidge, Jack Mellor, Dr. R. T. Joyce, L. Bruggeman and Larry Burns. . .Baker National Bank holds annual meeting naming L. Price, president; Eph Keirle, chairman of the board; Leo Burns, vice president; L. E. Rushton, cashier. . .Bank of Baker holds annual meeting electing Dave Bickle, president; L. K. Hills, managing vice president; and Rex Flint, cashier. . .The following committee members were in attendance at the Fallon County Planning meeting held Jan. 12 at the courthouse; Bently J. Sinclair, Geo. Morton, Dan Fulton, Kenneth D. Newcomer, W. S. Bruce, John Coldwell, Larry Busch, Albert Fost, Geo. McHoes, Louna J. Larson, W. F. Stieg, Mrs. Carl Holms, Kirk Hills and Keith Sime, county agent.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1937 —

Wallace Ettles, residing on the Tom Lans farm west of Baker, had the misfortune of breaking his kneecap Sunday afternoon. He was driving in a ravine picking up wood near his home when his sled tipped over on him, breaking his kneecap in three places. . .Mel Schneider, Baker’s photographer, left Monday for Effington, Ill., where he will enter the Illinois College of Photography. . .Mrs. Harry Corbitt is the new deputy at the county superintendent’s office replacing Mel Schneider. . .Mayor Chas. Dunham of Plevna was a Baker business visitor Friday. . .John Langloh, head driller of the Bull Dog Oil Co. who went to Miles City in his car Saturday returned on the train Tuesday. He left his car in Terry and reports the roads are not very safe for travel because of the heavy snow. . .Directors of the Little Beaver Oil and Gas Company were in Baker Monday looking after business. They plan to start drilling near Baker as soon as weather conditions permit.