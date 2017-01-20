FCCLA Dollhouse

By Jessica Paul

To promote the Plevna FCCLA Chapter, a few members from the chapter will be fixing a donated dollhouse to give to the after-school program. The FCCLA members will need to sand down the rough spots, spruce it up with a fresh coat of paint, and fix anything else that may be out of place or that does not work properly. After they fix up the doll house and donate it to the after school program, the girls can make an FCCLA Chapter display and show off their hard work at the State Convention in March.