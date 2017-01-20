The Baker CowBelles were organized 55 years ago in 1961 and have remained an active organization since.

By Sharon Gookin

At present we have twenty- eight local members.

This group are members of the local FFA Alumni, are affiliated with the American National Cattle Women and the Montana Cattle Women.

Our activities include helping cover the cost of the thank you trays, which the local PTA gives to the teachers in appreciation, donating to the local retirement home so residents may have prime rib for Valentines Day, donating for the purchase of beef to the Fallon Medical Foundation so that beef will be served at the golf fund raiser. We also donate for the purchase of beef to the Fallon County 4-H food booth. We buy subscriptions of the Range Magazine which go to our two local high school Ag. Departments.

During Ag. Week, we display the Ag in Montana Schools posters that grades 1-6 take part in, in a local store front window. Members also give the cheeseburger talk to the third grade classes in three different schools, and a presentation to fifth graders on how beef enhances their daily lives. Each student is provided with beef materials and a beef stick.

CowBelles have a booth at our county health fair and questions are submitted to grades K-12 which they come to our booth and talk to us about. They are provided work sheets with information about beef on them and we have a display of products that attendees guess which item is not a beef by-product. We also have an informational booth at our fair, promoting beef with recipes and promotional give-always.

In September, along with the Chamber of Commerce we hold a chili contest and rib cook-off. CowBelles organize the contest, supply prizes, judges and workers. This cookoff feeds about 500 people.

This year we participated in “Trunk or Treat for Halloween”. Two of our members dressed up in cow costumes and gave out gummy cheeseburgers, I heart beef tattoos, and Baker CowBelle pencils. We had our cheeseburger pillow in the trunk on display. About 400 children visited our trunk.

This was our 13th year to be a food vendor at the Fallon Medical Foundation Fantasy Food Fair. We always serve food which is made of beef and easy to make. Our goal is to show that beef can be used as an easy party food. We have recipes, calorie count, and nutritional information of the recipes we are show casing.

We also serve beef dinners at local bull sales in the spring and will gladly serve wedding receptions and/or reunions as part of our fund raising.

This past year, we donated a set of seven Chaney books: Amazing Grazing, Prairie Sunrise, My Montana Ranch Life, A Beef in the Story of Agriculture, and Beef Cattle, A to Z to our local library.

These books are a memorial tribute to our beloved president of 36 years, Wilma Rusley, whom we lost in September. She was an avid promoter of beef and is greatly missed.

We are an active group and will welcome any woman who would like to join us. Just contact Wanda Pinnow or our current President, Toni Reetz.