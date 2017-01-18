A funeral service for Lois Johnson, 94, of Ekalaka, Mont., will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Ekalaka with Pastor Julie Long officiating. A spring burial will take place in Little Missouri Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation for Lois will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Lois passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at Dahl Memorial Health Center in Ekalaka, Mont.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com