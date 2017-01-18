Leonard D. Culver, 87, passed away Jan. 4, 2017. He was born Aug. 28, 1929 in Shell Rock Township, Greenwood County Kansas, to parents Leslie C. and Clara Mae Culver. He grew up and graduated in Claflin, Kan.

Leonard married Norma Jean Gower and through that union they had two daughters, Brenda Jean Culver and Linda Kay Culver. He later married Myrtle Coe who passed away. On Dec. 1, 2000, Leonard married Doris Jones and they were married until he passed away.

He worked for Shell Oil Company where he was recognize numerous times over his 38 years of service, he then retired Feb. 1, 1990.

He was a kind and gracious soul who always put others ahead of himself. His hobbies were playing golf and entertaining his friends and family by hosting barbecues to show off his grilling skills.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Gerald and Kenneth Culver and daughter Brenda Jean Culver.

Leonard is survived by his wife Doris Culver, daughter Linda (Dale) Johnson, Loveland, Colo. Grandchildren, Lee Michael Chamberlain, Michelle Lea (Bryan) Garrett, Loveland, Colo., Robert (Alexandria) Brewer, Fredericktown, Mo., Michael Thomas McKellar, Piedmont, Calif., Christopher Scott McKellar, Loveland, Colo., Renee LeeAnn Brewer, Christian Lael (Heather) McKellar, Loveland, Colo. and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial will take place, May 27, 2017 in Claflin, Kan.