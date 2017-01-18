Funeral Services for Bernice Walter, 87, of Ekalaka were held Jan. 19, 2017 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Tom Stieg officiating. Burial was held at the Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.

Bernice passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2017 at her home on the family ranch.

Elnora “Bernice” Strait arrived Sept. 11, 1929 on the Beaver Flats in Carter County as the first born child of Francis and Daisy (Boggs) Strait. She began her education on the Beaver Flats and completed her 8th grade year as the first class to graduate in the old Ekalaka Elementary School. She then graduated from Carter County High School in 1947.

In the early years Bernice worked at the hospital and the telephone company. She shared many fond stories of these experiences throughout her lifetime.

On June 28, 1958 Bernice married Vernon Walter to which she brought Barton James Burdick and Berdie Von Thompson to the union. Twins, Jule Jan and Jitt Jill, were born five years later to make the family complete.

Vernon and Bernice raised their family on the ranch in the Spring Valley on the Mill Iron Road where they shared 52 years together. Their ranching life provided many trials, but together they enjoyed raising and selling registered Herefords as well as quarter horses and later making the change to Angus cattle.

For many years, Bernice was the organizational leader for the Up N’ Comin 4-H Club which many kids will remember her time and commitment to this endeavor, and her family “fondly” remembers her “drive” for completing their books neatly and thoroughly. Bernice was also part of the Lively Learners Homemakers Club which kept her involved with ladies in the community. Later, she enjoyed the Meadowlark Club and the many fun activities provided for the community.

Bernice enjoyed socializing, country dances, playing the poker machines, and a good game of cards. She especially liked teaching her grandchildren to play cribbage. She was always ready for a good game with any willing competitor and would gladly take their money. Bernice loved to have a good time and she never met a stranger.

Bernice welcomed all visitors into her home. There was always enough food and beverages to go around, and, the more the merrier! She was well known for the great meals she prepared and the ability to make a great meal out of whatever was available. The last few years she wasn’t able to cook, but she still controlled the kitchen by providing instruction and valuable tips from her chair.

It was always Bernice’s wish to remain at home being entertained and surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and friends. Thank you to Davie Ann Barrere for her special care that made her final days possible at home.

Bernice is survived by her son, Bart (Maralee) Burdick; daughter, Berdie (Roy) Rieger; daughter, Jule (Norton) Walker; daughter, Jitt (Tod); 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Walter; brother, Francis Strait, Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Wulff and grandson, Bullet Wulff.

