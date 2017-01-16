Icy roads force semi off road in downtown Baker

Snow and ice covered roads caused a semi truck to lose control late Monday morning in Baker, leaving the truck stuck in a ditch.
By BRYCE MARTIN
Regional Editor | bmartin@countrymedia.net
Snow and ice covered roads caused a semi truck to lose control late Monday morning in Baker, leaving the truck stuck in a ditch.
A commercial semi traveling along Highway 7 just north of Kimball Avenue unsuccessfully made a left-hand turn onto the sloping gravel road that leads behind Runnings, where it was headed to deliver inventory. The truck lost control due to the road’s conditions and came to rest partially in the ditch along the north side of the road narrowly missing a fence.
An officer with the Baker Police Department responded to the scene after the truck began to impede traffic along Lake Street.
Several people came to the truck’s aid after it became stuck.
The scene was cleared shortly after noon. No injuries were reported.
Baker’s city streets are covered with compacted snow and ice; motorists are advised to travel carefully.