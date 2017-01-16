Icy roads force semi off road in downtown Baker

Snow and ice covered roads caused a semi truck to lose control late Monday morning in Baker, leaving the truck stuck in a ditch.

A group of people come to the semi truck driver’s aid late Monday morning. (Times photo by Bryce Martin) The truck narrowly missed a nearby fence. (Times photo by Bryce Martin) An officer with the Baker Police Department responds to the scene. (Times photo by Bryce Martin) A commercial semi truck belonging to Runnings lost control late Monday morning as it traveled along Highway 7 in Baker. (Times photo by Bryce Martin)

By BRYCE MARTIN

Regional Editor | bmartin@countrymedia.net

A commercial semi traveling along Highway 7 just north of Kimball Avenue unsuccessfully made a left-hand turn onto the sloping gravel road that leads behind Runnings, where it was headed to deliver inventory. The truck lost control due to the road’s conditions and came to rest partially in the ditch along the north side of the road narrowly missing a fence.

An officer with the Baker Police Department responded to the scene after the truck began to impede traffic along Lake Street.

Several people came to the truck’s aid after it became stuck.

The scene was cleared shortly after noon. No injuries were reported.

Baker’s city streets are covered with compacted snow and ice; motorists are advised to travel carefully.