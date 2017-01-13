What to do when the lights go out

When severe weather causes power outages, employees of Southeast Electric Cooperative begin working immediately to restore service as quickly as possible.

Vicki L. Fix

Member Services

When severe weather causes power outages, employees of Southeast Electric Cooperative begin working immediately to restore service as quickly as possible. Primary lines serving hundreds of customers are serviced first, and then the secondary lines serving just a few customers are serviced. Medical facilities and individuals on life-support systems are given top priority.

When your lights go out, look outside and see if your neighbors are also in the dark. If they’re not, check your fuse box or circuit breaker to see if you can locate the problem.

If the outage has affected your neighbors, call Southeast Electric Cooperative at 406-775-8762 or toll free 888-485-8762.

Outages that occur in severe weather, or that last for an extended period of time, can place a heavy burden on the system at the moment power is restored. To prevent an overload on the system and possibly another outage, take these steps:

•Turn off every inside light except one.

•Turn down your thermostat.

•In cold weather, close windows and drapes to save heat. Pick one room on the warm side of the house (preferably one with a fireplace). Close the door to the rest of the house and use blankets to insulate your windows.

•If the outage lasts over 60 minutes, turn off your electric water heater.

•Make sure your kitchen range is off, both the surface and the oven. Never use it for heat.

•Turn off all unnecessary appliances.

•Avoid opening the freezer door. A full, freestanding freezer will keep food at freezing temperatures about 2 days; a half-full freezer about 1 day.

•If you see a downed power line, STAY AWAY!! And call Southeast Electric Cooperative at once!

•Leave your porch light on so Southeast Electric workers will know when your power has been restored.

•When power comes back on, slowly switch your appliances and lights back on and gradually return your thermostat to its normal setting.

It is also not a bad idea to have an Emergency Kit for Severe Weather. Southeast Electric works hard to keep the power on for its customers, but severe weather can sometimes put us in the dark. You’ll be safer and less inconvenienced if you have the following emergency supplies on hand:

flashlight with fresh

batteries

radio with fresh

batteries

candles and holders

blankets

matches

wind-up clock

firewood and

kindling

manual can opener

charcoal grill with

charcoal and

paper plates and

plastic utensils

lighter

bottled water

non-perishable food

extra batteries

Southeast Electric, your Touchstone Energy Cooperative, appreciates all their members and the patience and understanding during all outages. Stay Safe and Stay Warm.