Two openings on City of Baker Zoning Board

Zoning! What purpose does it serve, and why do we have it? Because the City Council through a zoning ordinance chose to promote health, safety, morals and the general welfare of the City of Baker.

Submitted by Mary Grube

Zoning Administrative Assistant/Secretary to the Board

Zoning! What purpose does it serve, and why do we have it? Because the City Council through a zoning ordinance chose to promote health, safety, morals and the general welfare of the City of Baker.

On occasion a member of the public, no matter how they looked at it, could not conform to the zoning code. In enters the Zoning Administration of the City of Baker.

So, the Zoning Administration/Administrator says, “No, it doesn’t comply with our Zoning Regulations.” What do you, as a citizen, need to do? Appeal to the Board of Adjustment a variance that shows a literal enforcement of the zoning ordinance will result in unnecessary hardship.

The Board of Adjustment holds a public hearing in which the Board considers proponents and opponents of the testimony and all written materials provided by the Zoning Administrator and Staff. They can use the provisions of 76-2-301 Municipal Zoning to reverse or affirm, wholly or partly, or modify the order, requirement, decision, or determination appealed from and may make such order, requirement, decision, or determination as ought to be made.

The Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial board. A quasi-judicial body is an entity appointed by a governing body which has powers and procedures resembling those of a court of law or judge, and which is obliged to objectively determine facts and draw conclusions from these facts. The decisions of the Board of Adjustment are legally enforceable, and can be appealed to a court of law.

This is an important board that our City Council created in hearing appeals. If you want to be an important part of the quasi-judicial review procedures and sit on this board, please contact me at the Planning Department, 406-778-7111. Our due process in zoning and planning for this City relies on the voluntary nature of it’s good citizens.