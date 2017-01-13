State FFA officers visit Plevna FFA

On Jan. 3, Montana State FFA Secretary, Ashley Koenig, and Montana State FFA Treasurer, Josh Meyer, both came to Plevna for a fun vision workshop.

By Jessica Paul

On Jan. 3, Montana State FFA Secretary, Ashley Koenig, and Montana State FFA Treasurer, Josh Meyer, both came to Plevna for a fun vision workshop. First they had our FFA Chapter make glasses out of pipe cleaners, and then they answered different questions about what the glasses meant, such as what could happen if we didn’t have our glasses, and why having a vision in life is so important. Then the officers had the chapter members make short term and long term goals. The FFA members were also asked to think of someone they looked up to and admired. They then wrote the names of those people who inspired them on a mirror to show that as we grow we hope to become more like the person or people that we value. To close off the vision workshop, we discussed how having a vision for the future was important in moving forward with our FFA Chapter.