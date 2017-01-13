Speech & Drama stats

By Briana Sposili

The BHS Speech & Drama Team competed in an A, B, and C Meet against Sidney Jan. 7. The Speech Team took 1st place and Drama Team took 3rd place overall.

Isaac Rost took 1st place in Impromptu Speech; Devon Solberg 1st place in Humorous Solo; Emalee Thurlow 1st place in LD Speech; Taiken Goerndt 2nd place in MPA Speech; Taylyn Dukart 2nd place in LD Speech; Ellen Widell 2nd place in O.O. Speech; Tannon Dukart 2nd place in Extemporaneous Speech; Rachel Rost 3rd place in HOI Speech; Moriah Kesinger 3rd place in Informative Speech; Danni Rost 4th place in HOI Speech; Ty Tolzien 8th place in Dramatic Solo; and Bo Rost & Jolyn Rost missed finals by one point. Jaden Miller, Anna Espeland and Megan Greiff did not compete this weekend.