O’Connor participated in PP&K National Competition

Avery O’Connor, a 2nd grader at Plevna School, participated in the Baker Punt, Pass, and Kick Competition. She won this competition and went onto the Eastern Region event at Miles City. Having won at Miles City, she then excitedly advanced to the NFL Top 4 in the Region at Denver. This included competitors from Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Western Kansas and Colorado.

The competition took place at the Indoor Practice Stadium in Denver. Avery had a great punt and pass, but was overtaken on her kick.

She was recognized during halftime of the Bronco and Patriots football game on December 18, 2016. Avery was happy that she was able to high five the Denver Bronco cheerleaders, Derek Wolf, a Bronco defensive lineman, and the team mascot, a horse named Miles.

Congratulations Avery on a job well done. You make our little community of Plevna proud!

Avery is the daughter of Dirk and Sheila O’Connor of Plevna.