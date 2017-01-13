Montana Driver’s License and Real ID

Despite the rumors, Montanans will be able to use their state issued ID to board aircraft until Jan. 22, 2018.

Currently, only 25 states ID’s are compliant with the Real ID act. Montana has joined a list of nine other states the Department of Homeland Security says are not compliant.

Just so you are aware, residents of Washington state, Missouri and Minnesota have been on the non-complaint list since 2015.

The rest of the states are under a provisional acceptance until later in 2017. This means they too could go to the “bad” list, be moved to the “good” list or remain in limbo.

So, let’s consider the ultimate consequences – If 1/2 of the country’s population cannot get an airplane with state ID, what do you suppose will happen?

One thing to consider is, as of Jan. 2017, the law states that a non-complaint ID cannot be used to gain access to military bases.

For families traveling for training graduations, technically, this means they will not be able to use a Montana drivers license to attend the ceremonies or visit the base.

They would need a passport. Whether or not this is going to be enforced remains to be seen, but it is something to keep in mind.