Montana Community Foundation announces Scholarship Applications are now available

Montana Community Foundation (MCF) announced that applications for academic scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year are now available for Montana students. Last year, MCF awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to 161 worthy Montana students. These scholarships are made possible by the generous donors who have established scholarship funds at MCF.

Scholarship awards generally range between $500 and $5,000, some of which are renewable for multiple years. Qualifications vary widely resulting in scholarship eligibility for a diverse range of students. Both traditional and nontraditional Montana students are encouraged to apply. Students can apply online with a submission deadline for most applications of March 17, 2017.

“Academic opportunity and success for Montana students is key to ensuring our state’s future,” said Mary Rutherford, MCF President and Chief Executive Officer. “The list of generous donors who have partnered with MCF for scholarships continues to grow. We are honored to be a part of their giving to deserving Montana students.”

To apply or for detailed information on eligibility, deadlines and awards for specific scholarships, visit www.mtcf.org/applications or contact Database & Scholarship Manager Jenny Lou Stark at (406) 443-8313 or jstark@mtcf.org.

For guidance counselors and others interested in promoting these scholarships to their students, marketing materials are available by contacting Marketing & Communications Director Riley Meredith at (406) 443-8313 or riley@mtcf.org.