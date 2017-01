Did you know …

if you’re a veteran or military member with a legal problem there is a website to help you? www.statesidelegal.org can help you find your own legal solutions or someone to help you.

For more information, please visit the Veterans and Military section of

www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.