Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 12, 2007 —

The Plevna Schools are trying something new this year. Throughout the year, students will attend class only four days a week during 13 weeks. The total time each day has been extended just a bit. . .Picture: A new maroon and gold computerized sign has been installed at Baker High School. The sign is equipped with date, temperature, time and a schedule of events which is updated by the staff. . .Local rancher, Dean Wang, and his ranch manager, Darin Buerkle, will be featured as one of a handful of ranches from Montana on RFDTV. . .The BHS speech and drama team hosted their annual invitation meet Saturday, Jan. 6. Overall, the Spartans finished in first place in speech. . .Fallon County has received a state safety award for the first time. The award will be presented Jan. 18 in Helena. . .The Eastern Montana Humane Society is happy to announce the building materials package has been purchased and delivered. Construction will begin as soon as weather permits. . .The American Lutheran Church is upgrading their Chime Master System bells. The system will be down until the upgrade is complete.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 10, 1997 —

Clayton Hornung, coach of the 1996 Baker Lady Spartan State Champion basketball team, has been named Montana’s Coach of the Year in girls Class B basketball. . .This winter’s heavy snow has provided picturesque scenery and some beautiful landscapes, but for those who have to be out in it the beauty soon fades. Heavy snowfall, rain, ice, wind and cold have made travel hazardous, caring for livestock an all day job and working at any outdoor job just plain miserable. . . Stephanie Stickney, daughter of Jan and Steve Stickney of Ismay, placed fourth in the Steer-of-Merit contest. This year there were 1,107 steers entered in the contest. Stickney purchased her black, half blood Gelbvieh cross calf from Keystone Ranches, owned by the Almy family, as a 4-H project. . .Lincoln School fourth graders just completed a reading contest. The person in each room reading the most pages was selected the winner. Mary Meccage and Shanda Bondell read a total of 2,102 pages. . .Baker High School has been selected to participate in the Academic Challenge on TV. . .Dale Schweigert was elected to a three year term on the FSA County Committee. Other members of the Committee are John Tronstad and Richard Schaefer.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 8, 1987 —

Water Superintendent Don Hinman and Baker Mayor J. D. Kyle are explaining the new chlorinated system that has been installed on the city water wells and is now in all the water lines in the system. . .Ernest Putnam, 44, passed away Dec. 30; Alvin Fried, 74, died Jan. 3. . .Douglas Tate, a senior at Baker High School, has qualified for the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program school and will travel to Orlando, Fla., Aug. 17 to begin his training. . .Quarter Century Pinochle Club was hosted by Stasia Corey Jan. 3. Winners were Mabel Schettler, De Herbst, Gordon Olson, Earnie Herbst and Don Morris. . .All red tagged merchandise at Samsel’s is 50% off. . .Rural Fire District trustees elections will be held in conjunction with the school election April 7, 1987. M. Roy Rieger and Ambrose Thielen, Plevna Rural Fire District, and Henry Logar and Robert Singer, Baker Rural Fire District, are the members with terms expiring.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 6, 1977 —

Thomas Kendall, originally from Ellendale, N.D., has been hired by Baker School District to teach seventh grade math, driver education, elementary physical education and is coaching seventh grade basketball. Tom says he likes Baker so far and the people are very friendly. . .Nancy Thielen has achieved the position of Assistant Director of Nursing Services at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. She is the daughter of Ambrose and LaVonne Thielen of Plevna. . .Last night (Wednesday) around 10:30, the Baker Volunteer Fire Dept. was called to the home of Coleman Krokker where a fire was blazing out of control. When Mr. Krokker could not be reached, it was feared he was still inside. Many attempts were made by the firemen to enter the house but the flames were too intense. Around midnight the men entered and found his body in the upstairs front bedroom. . .Meleta Schuetzle of Plevna has a recipe for Sour Cream Anise Cookies featured in Cookie Jar Cookbook, a new book produced by the staff of Farm Wife News magazine. . .Students name to the MSU honor roll were Barry Bechtold, Valerie Duppler, Barbara Gunderson, Janice Johnson, Peggy Munsell and Susan Nelson, all of Baker.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 12, 1967 —

Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Crichfield are honored at the Chamber of Commerce installation banquet upon their retirement following 22 years of business in Baker. . .Robert Corbitt is installed as Chamber of Commerce president. . .Baker Lions Club will celebrate their 50th anniversary of Lions International with a dinner for their wives at Grainger Hall. . .Dwight Loutzenhiser has been installed Worshipful Master of Sandstone Lodge No. 84. . .Mourice Myhre has been elected president of the Baker Toastmasters Club. . .Louis Jensen announced the Sportsmen’s Club will meet tonight for election of officers. . .Mrs. Anastasia Corey has been awarded a 15 week three-credit inservice institute in biology for elementary teachers to be conducted from February to May by the University of Montana under the National Science Foundation grant.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 10, 1957 —

Fred Morrow is installed as Baker Chamber of Commerce president. . .Camera Club members presented a program on “Typical Pictures for Camera Fans” at the Woman’s Club meeting Tuesday evening. . .There will be a jury term of court starting Feb. 18 and six criminal cases and four civil actions will be heard, according to Gene Huntley, county attorney. . .Practice teachers include Joan Griffith, Delores and Janice Rustad who will receive their state teachers diploma in the spring. . .The Fertile Prairie Rifle Club sponsored a shoot with Ekalaka. . .Warren Wenz, 13 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Wenz, has been named one of the page boys for the 1957 session of the state legislature in Helena. . .Sandstone Lodge 84 installed George W. Hollibaugh, Sr. Worshipful Master. . .Fallon Post No. 35 will be sponsoring a district Golden Gloves tournament here Jan. 18-19. . .R. R. Stevens, chairman of the annual drive for the March of Dimes, said the drive in Fallon County is now underway. . .Harold Rusley, commissioner-elect rancher from south of Baker, took office Monday morning as the board of county commissioners met in regular session.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 9, 1947 —

C. H. Duppler is installed as president of the Baker Commercial Club. . .Rex Flint, member of the Fallon County Fair Board since 1938, and Harry Schroth, a member since 1940, resigned this week and the vacancies were filled by R. H. Robinson and Nick Wellenstein. . .John Olson has purchased from Mrs. Anna Blanchard the Blanchard Barber Shop building on Main Street which houses the barber shop and the Chuck Wagon lunch room. . .Gov. Sam S. Ford outlined for Montana’s 30th legislature a broad program to meet the social, economic and education needs of the post-war era.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Jan. 14, 1937 —

Walter Anderson of Ekalaka returned Wednesday from Miles City where he had attended the meeting of the Southeastern Montana County Association and reports the program embraced a number of important proposals of benefit to 14 counties involved. . .In answer to the resolution sent to the Montana legislators at Washington, D. C., by the Baker Commercial Club urging that immediate help be given to the needy, unemployed in this district, the following letters were received to indicate that both Senator B. W. Wheeler and Rep. James F. O’Connor are fully aware of the local situation and are using all their powers to bring relief. It is also reassuring to note that on Jan. 7, President Roosevelt’s aid WPA projects would be continued where needed. . .Cowboys dedicated Deadman Creek to the death of Over-Imbibing Sheepherder.