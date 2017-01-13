Results for Baker Spartan Wrestling team at the Glendive dual.

By Dalton Herbst & Brooklyn Tronstad

On Dec. 20 the Baker Spartan wrestling team traveled to Glendive for a dual. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe – Defeated Calvin Handran 14-7

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned by Travis Kinn 1:13

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Brandt Ackerman: 55; Pinned by Travis Kinn: 41

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel – Pinned by Casmir Melton 3:24; Pinned Austin Hearlson: 25

205 lbs. – Paul Wang – Defeated Matt Fulton, 5-0; Pinned Kirby Basta 1:28

285 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned by Eli Marley 1:53

285 lbs. – Summit Wiman – Pinned by Eli Marley 5:15

On Dec. 22 the Baker Spartan wrestling team traveled to Colstrip for the ‘Coal Town Throw down’ tournament. Results are as follows:

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig (4th Place) – Pinned by Travis Kinn, Glendive, 1:02; Defeated Kaid Campbell (Miles City) 5-2

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned Jackson Watts, Mile City, 1:45; Pinned by Kyle Schaff, Huntley, 3:30; Pinned by Conner Schweed, Hardin, 3:45; Pinned by Chandler Curry, Colstrip, 2:21

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (2nd Place) – Pinned Christian Crockett (Glendive) :42; Defeated Spencer Daugherty (Shepherd) 5-3; Defeated by Tyler Clapp (Glendive)5-2

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel (6th Place) – Defeated by Trent Saunders, Shepherd, 9-8; Pinned Austin Hearlson (Glendive) :15; Pinned by Tyler Harms (Miles City) 2:28; Pinned by Trent Saunders, Shepherd, 4:29

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Christian Pfeiffer (Shepherd) 1:22; Pinned by Tanner Hanrell (Shepherd) 1:07; Pinned by Kirby Basta (Glendive) 2:33

285 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned by Kyle Schillinger (Circle) 3:21; Pinned by Keegan Mires

(Glendive) 3:56

Hettinger Classic

The Baker High School wrestling team traveled to Hettinger January 6th and 7th for the Hettinger Classic tournament. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe (5th Place) – Defeated Charmayn Delong (Moorcroft, Wyoming) 7-0; Pinned by Alex Madrigal (Bowman) 1:07; Pinned by Dylan Humes (Moorcroft) 1:11; Pinned Jake Murnion, Mile City, 3:59; Pinned Nathaniel G (Linton):38; Defeated Trevor Griffith (Baker) 6-1; Defeated Charmayn Delong (Moorcroft) 3-2

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith (8th Place) – Pinned by Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) 3:08; Pinned Hunter Kluver (Killdeer) 1:09; Defeated by Braedon Gumke (Watford City) 14-6; Pinned Darrien Black (Moorcroft) 4:27; Pinned by Lloyd O’Neil (Moorcroft) 3:13; Defeated by Dalton Lecoe (Baker) 6-1

138 lbs. – Keegan Kary (1st Place) – Pinned Zack Anderson (Killdeer) 1:30; Defeated Antonio Garcia (Watford City) 15-0; Pinned Chris Pinto (Dickinson):46; Pinned Payton Witt (Kenmare) 1:18; Defeated Wyatt Huffman (Lemmon) 19-2; Defeated Cole Cook (Moorcroft) 7-3; Pinned Shad Agard (Standing Rock) 1:39

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (4th Place) – Pinned Parker Schlater (Moorcroft) 3:26; Pinned Andres Alfaro (Watford City) 2:44; Pinned Quinn Roemmich (Linton) 1:23; Defeated Delaney Lester (Standing Rock) 6-2; Defeated by Ethan Anderson (Hettinger) 5-4

145 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Jaden Bosch (Linton) 1:37; Pinned by Alec Andress (Hettinger) 1:16; Pinned by John Tomjack (Killdeer):56; Pinned by Casey Delong (Moorcroft) 1:09; Pinned Tyler Burtch (Kenmare) 4:52

126 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Defeated by Cale Schalesky (Hettinger) 20-7; Pinned Trey Polivka (Watford City) :48; Defeated by Cole Schmalz (Bowman) 5-2; Pinned by Josh Irwin (New Salem) 1:42; Defeated by Parker Seeley (Moorcroft) 3-0

HWT – Summitt Wiman (4th Place) – Pinned Trey Peterson (Bowman) 3:30; Pinned Jessie Archuletta (Dickinson):36; Pinned Alex Feist (Linton):35; Pinned Tanner Feehan (Moorcroft):44; Defeated by Trevor Gress (Harding County) 8-0; Pinned by Jackson Faller (Watford City) 1:56

220 lbs. – Johnny Caron (6th Place) – Pinned by Nate Boehm (Bowman) 1:14; Pinned by Lane Mostellar (Moorcroft) 5:03; Defeated by Brayden Peterson (Lemmon) 11-1; Trystan Rutkowski (Watford City) 3-2; Defeated by Nate Boehm (Bowman) 12-2

182 lbs. – Paul Wang (7th Place) – Defeated by Tucker Allison (Moorcroft) 1-0; Defeated Braydon Schmidt (Linton) 9-1; Pinned Dallas Sandahl (Bowman) 1:35; Defeated Kobe Murphy (Standing Rock) 8-4; Pinned Conner Dennis (Watford City) 1:06; Defeated by Duel Tomac (Lemmon) 2-0; Pinned Adam Moman (New Salem) :59

195 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg (JV Matches) – 1 win and 2 losses