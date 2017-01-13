Baker Spartan Wrestling

Results for Baker Spartan Wrestling team at the Glendive dual.

Spartan Keegan Kary placed first at the Glendive Dual.
(Photo submitted by Adams County Record, Hettinger, ND)

By Dalton Herbst & Brooklyn Tronstad

On Dec. 20 the Baker Spartan wrestling team traveled to Glendive for a dual. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe – Defeated Calvin Handran 14-7

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned by Travis Kinn 1:13

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Brandt Ackerman: 55; Pinned by Travis Kinn: 41

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel – Pinned by Casmir Melton 3:24; Pinned Austin Hearlson: 25

205 lbs. – Paul Wang – Defeated Matt Fulton, 5-0; Pinned Kirby Basta 1:28

285 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned by Eli Marley 1:53

285 lbs. – Summit Wiman – Pinned by Eli Marley 5:15

On Dec. 22 the Baker Spartan wrestling team traveled to Colstrip for the ‘Coal Town Throw down’ tournament. Results are as follows:

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig (4th Place) – Pinned by Travis Kinn, Glendive, 1:02; Defeated Kaid Campbell (Miles City) 5-2

138 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned Jackson Watts, Mile City, 1:45; Pinned by Kyle Schaff, Huntley, 3:30; Pinned by Conner Schweed, Hardin, 3:45; Pinned by Chandler Curry, Colstrip, 2:21

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (2nd Place) – Pinned Christian Crockett (Glendive) :42; Defeated Spencer Daugherty (Shepherd) 5-3; Defeated by Tyler Clapp (Glendive)5-2

182 lbs. – Seth Mastel (6th Place) – Defeated by Trent Saunders, Shepherd, 9-8; Pinned Austin Hearlson (Glendive) :15; Pinned by Tyler Harms (Miles City) 2:28; Pinned by Trent Saunders, Shepherd, 4:29

205 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg – Pinned by Christian Pfeiffer (Shepherd) 1:22; Pinned by Tanner Hanrell (Shepherd) 1:07; Pinned by Kirby Basta (Glendive) 2:33

285 lbs. – Jonathan Caron – Pinned by Kyle Schillinger (Circle) 3:21; Pinned by Keegan Mires

(Glendive) 3:56

Hettinger Classic

The Baker High School wrestling team traveled to Hettinger January 6th and 7th for the Hettinger Classic tournament. Results are as follows:

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe (5th Place) – Defeated Charmayn Delong (Moorcroft, Wyoming) 7-0; Pinned by Alex Madrigal (Bowman) 1:07; Pinned by Dylan Humes (Moorcroft) 1:11; Pinned Jake Murnion, Mile City, 3:59; Pinned Nathaniel G (Linton):38; Defeated Trevor Griffith (Baker) 6-1; Defeated Charmayn Delong (Moorcroft) 3-2

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith (8th Place) – Pinned by Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) 3:08; Pinned Hunter Kluver (Killdeer) 1:09; Defeated by Braedon Gumke (Watford City) 14-6; Pinned Darrien Black (Moorcroft) 4:27; Pinned by Lloyd O’Neil (Moorcroft) 3:13; Defeated by Dalton Lecoe (Baker) 6-1

138 lbs. – Keegan Kary (1st Place) – Pinned Zack Anderson (Killdeer) 1:30; Defeated Antonio Garcia (Watford City) 15-0; Pinned Chris Pinto (Dickinson):46; Pinned Payton Witt (Kenmare) 1:18; Defeated Wyatt Huffman (Lemmon) 19-2; Defeated Cole Cook (Moorcroft) 7-3; Pinned Shad Agard (Standing Rock) 1:39

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (4th Place) – Pinned Parker Schlater (Moorcroft) 3:26; Pinned Andres Alfaro (Watford City) 2:44; Pinned Quinn Roemmich (Linton) 1:23; Defeated Delaney Lester (Standing Rock) 6-2; Defeated by Ethan Anderson (Hettinger) 5-4

145 lbs. – Quentin Wheeler – Pinned by Jaden Bosch (Linton) 1:37; Pinned by Alec Andress (Hettinger) 1:16; Pinned by John Tomjack (Killdeer):56; Pinned by Casey Delong (Moorcroft) 1:09; Pinned Tyler Burtch (Kenmare) 4:52

126 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Defeated by Cale Schalesky (Hettinger) 20-7; Pinned Trey Polivka (Watford City) :48; Defeated by Cole Schmalz (Bowman) 5-2; Pinned by Josh Irwin (New Salem) 1:42; Defeated by Parker Seeley (Moorcroft) 3-0

HWT – Summitt Wiman (4th Place) – Pinned Trey Peterson (Bowman) 3:30; Pinned Jessie Archuletta (Dickinson):36; Pinned Alex Feist (Linton):35; Pinned Tanner Feehan (Moorcroft):44; Defeated by Trevor Gress (Harding County) 8-0; Pinned by Jackson Faller (Watford City) 1:56

220 lbs. – Johnny Caron (6th Place) – Pinned by Nate Boehm (Bowman) 1:14; Pinned by Lane Mostellar (Moorcroft) 5:03; Defeated by Brayden Peterson (Lemmon) 11-1; Trystan Rutkowski (Watford City) 3-2; Defeated by Nate Boehm (Bowman) 12-2

182 lbs. – Paul Wang (7th Place) – Defeated by Tucker Allison (Moorcroft) 1-0; Defeated Braydon Schmidt (Linton) 9-1; Pinned Dallas Sandahl (Bowman) 1:35; Defeated Kobe Murphy (Standing Rock) 8-4; Pinned Conner Dennis (Watford City) 1:06; Defeated by Duel Tomac (Lemmon) 2-0; Pinned Adam Moman (New Salem) :59

195 lbs. – Ethan Reichenberg (JV Matches) – 1 win and 2 losses

      



