Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted Wolf Point Jan. 6 and was defeated 42-49. Baker Varsity led the first quarter 13-9, Wolf Point led the second and the third 6-25, and 17-15, and tied the fourth 8-8.

Madison Reddick scored 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Mariah Miller 2 points and 3 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 9 points and 2 assists; Lexi Hartse 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist; Amber Durden 4 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 4 rebounds and 3 assists; Alivia Schultz 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; and Halle Burdick 1 rebound and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Wolf Point Baker

1st 2 8

2nd 9 10

3rd 13 8

4th 1 15

Wrenzi Wrzensinski scored 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 1 assist and 1 steal; Katie Wang 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Maleah Graham 1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Madison Moore 2 points 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; Macee Hadley 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Sheyanne Janeway 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Courtney Tudor 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Wolf Point Baker

1st 4 10

2nd 2 9

Kelsey Miller scored 2 points and 1 rebound; Alissa Bohle 2 rebounds and 4 assists; Tesla Erickson 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Marie Joergensen 1 rebound and 2 steals; Shelby Moore 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Addison Bryan 1 rebound; Taylor Miller 3 rebounds; Hope Craft 1 rebound; and Laylah Dulin 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball Team played Forsyth Jan. 7 and won 57-36. Baker Varsity led all four quarters 22-11,13-12, 6-3, and 16-10!

Madison Reddick scored 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals; Mariah Miller 3 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Lexi Hartse 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Amber Durden 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 3 steals; Alivia Schultz 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 1 point and 1 rebound; and Katie Wang 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Forsyth Baker

1st 5 12

2nd 16 10

3rd 6 9

4th 4 7

Wrenzi Wrzensinski scored 2 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points and 3 rebounds; Katie Wang 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals; Maleah Graham 2 points and 2 rebounds; Madison Moore 1 point and 3 rebounds; Macee Hadley 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Sheyanne Janeway 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 steals; and Courtney Tudor 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals.