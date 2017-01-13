Baker Lady Spartan Basketball

By Lilly Hanson

Spartan Alivia Schultz scored 15 points in the game agaisnt Wolf Point January 6. (Photos by Desi Rost)

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team hosted Wolf Point  Jan. 6 and was defeated 42-49. Baker Varsity led the first quarter 13-9, Wolf Point led the second and the third 6-25, and 17-15, and tied the fourth 8-8.

Madison Reddick scored 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal; Mariah Miller 2 points and 3 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 9 points and 2 assists; Lexi Hartse 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist; Amber Durden 4 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 4 rebounds and 3 assists; Alivia Schultz 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; and Halle Burdick 1 rebound and 1 steal.

JV Stats

Score by Periods          

Wolf Point  Baker

1st       2     8

2nd   9   10

3rd   13     8

4th     1     15

Wrenzi Wrzensinski scored 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 1 assist and 1 steal; Katie Wang 10 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Maleah Graham 1 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Madison Moore 2 points 3 rebounds, and 1 steal; Macee Hadley 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Sheyanne Janeway 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist; and Courtney Tudor 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods          

Wolf Point  Baker

1st       4   10

2nd   2     9

Kelsey Miller scored 2 points and 1 rebound; Alissa Bohle 2 rebounds and 4 assists; Tesla Erickson 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Marie Joergensen 1 rebound and 2 steals; Shelby Moore 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Addison Bryan 1 rebound; Taylor Miller 3 rebounds; Hope Craft 1 rebound; and Laylah Dulin 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

Amber Durden makes a move on a Forsyth player during the game January 7. Amber had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball Team played Forsyth Jan. 7 and won 57-36. Baker Varsity led all four quarters 22-11,13-12, 6-3, and 16-10!

Madison Reddick scored 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals; Mariah Miller 3 rebounds; Scotti Robinson 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Lexi Hartse 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Amber Durden 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist; Melissa Breitbach 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 3 steals; Alivia Schultz 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 1 point and 1 rebound; and Katie Wang 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

     Forsyth  Baker

1st       5     12

2nd   16     10

3rd     6       9

4th     4       7

Wrenzi Wrzensinski scored 2 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Hannah Gonsioroski 2 points and 3 rebounds; Katie Wang 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals; Maleah Graham 2 points and 2 rebounds; Madison Moore 1 point and 3 rebounds; Macee Hadley 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; Sheyanne Janeway 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals; Halle Burdick 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 steals; and Courtney Tudor 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 4 steals.

      



