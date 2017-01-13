We stopped at the gas pump at the station
Beside this old green pickup truck.
Pa had one like it years ago
So a conversation was struck up.
The driver was kind of elderly
An so truth tell is Pa.
But the man at the pump ahead of me
Was average built but tall.
He saw the older driver getting ready to lift
The gas can to it’s place.
So I got to watch the taller man
As he covered the bit of space.
He stepped up to the old green rig
Where the older man was standing
Pulling up his sleeves to hoist the can
And lift it over and in.
So Mr. Tall without a word
Grabbed the gas can by it’s bail
Gave it a hoist into the rig
As simply as I tell this tale.
Then he turned and strode away
But now you get the view
An act of kindness overlooked
Except that I told you.
By Prairie Singer
October, 2016