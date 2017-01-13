2017 Youth Serve Montana Scholarships deadline approaching

Students can earn $1,000 for college in Montana by giving 100 volunteer hours

The Governor’s Office of Community Service, Montana Campus Compact, and Reach Higher Montana welcome applicants for the 2017 Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. The deadline to apply is on Jan. 31, 2017.

Youth Serve Montana Scholarships reward students who have volunteered at least 100 hours in the last year, and intend to further their education in state. This year, 100 high school seniors will each receive $1,000 toward education at one of Montana Campus Compact’s public, tribal, private, or community colleges and universities.

The 2017 Youth Serve Montana Scholarships are made possible through support from the Governor’s Office of Community Service, Montana Campus Compact, and Reach Higher Montana. It is the twelfth year that this scholarship opportunity has been available for Montana students.

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship application form, guidelines, and FAQs are online at serve.mt.gov. Completed applications must be submitted to the Governor’s Office of Community Service by Jan. 31, 2017.

“The Office of Community Service is proud to again effectively partner with Montana Campus Compact and Reach Higher Montana to support scholarships for youth who are engaged in service,” said Dan Ritter, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Service. “We know that these scholarships contribute to the success of Montana’s students and also foster a lifelong commitment to making a meaningful difference by serving.”

The Governor’s Office of Community Service expands and promotes national service and volunteerism in Montana and engages citizens in service and emergency preparedness. Visit serve.mt.gov.

Montana Campus Compact is Montana’s largest higher-education network and works to improve community life by educating students for civic and social responsibility. Visit www.mtcompact.org.

Reach Higher Montana is a public benefit organization that provides students with knowledge and tools to pursue and fund their postsecondary education by offering a range of programs like outreach and education finance planning. Visit www.reachhighermontana.org.