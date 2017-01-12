BASKETBALL STATS

By Briana Sposili

The Baker Varsity Basketball team hosted Wolf Point here on Jan. 6, and won 51-47.

First quarter Baker was ahead 13-12, second quarter Wolf Point was leading 22-13, however, Baker finished strong and kept the lead for third and fourth quarter, 11-6 and 14-7.

Luke Gonsioroski had 15 points and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal; Treston Erickson 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists; Josh Stutts 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals; Daniel Rost 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block; Kadon Gentilini 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block; James Wiseman had 2 rebounds; and Angus Lund had 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Wolf Point Baker

1st 4 8

2nd 9 4

3rd 5 16

4th 13 14

Jon Weimer scored 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist; Javon DeGrand 10 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist; Colter Peterson 7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Aaron Smith 5 points and 1 rebound; Morgan Rising 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist; James Wiseman 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Sean Shelhamer 2 points and 4 rebounds; Riley Schultz 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Trevor Lingle 2 rebounds and 1 assist; and Jayden Allen had 1 rebound.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods

Wolf Point Baker

1st 7 7

2nd 14 14

3rd 9 12

4th 19 9

Teight Madler scored 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Riley O’Donnell 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Caleb Ploeger 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Dillon Hickey 5 points and 8 rebounds; Bryce Hufford 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist; Michael Rusch 2 points and 2 rebounds; Cole Edgell 2 points and 1 rebound; Tyler Dinardi 3 rebounds; Trent Collins 1 rebound; and Jacob Wang with 1 rebound.

The Baker Spartan Varsity Team traveled to Forsyth Jan. 7, and won 45-29.

First quarter they led 8-7, second quarter Forsyth led 5-3. Both Baker and Forsyth tied third quarter 10-10, and fourth quarter Baker finished strong 24-7.

Daniel Rost scored 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals; Luke Gonsioroski 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 assist; Kadon Gentilini 8 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal; Treston Erickson 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Josh Stutts 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 2 points, 2 steals and 1 block; Colter Peterson scored 1 point; Angus Lund 1 rebound; and James Wiseman with 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods

Forsyth Baker

1st 4 10

2nd 10 10

3rd 8 4

4th 11 14

Colter Peterson 14 points and 5 rebounds; James Wiseman 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Riley Schultz 6 points and 9 rebounds; Jon Weimer 4 points and 7 rebounds; Javon DeGrand 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Aaron Smith 2 points and 2 rebounds; Morgan Rising 4 rebounds; and Sean Shelhamer with 2 rebounds.

C-Squad

Score by Periods

Forsyth Baker

1st 1 6

2nd 4 7

3rd 8 14

4th 10 16

Teight Madler 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Caleb Ploeger 7 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists; Dillon Hickey 7 points and 13 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 5 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist; Tyler Dinardi 5 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Jacob Wang 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Michael Rusch 1 point and 1 rebound; Bryce Hufford 7 rebounds; Cole Edgell 1 rebound; and Trent Collins with 1 rebound.