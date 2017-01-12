BASKETBALL STATS

in Sports · 0 Comment

By Briana Sposili

Luke Gonsioroski scored 15 points against the Wolf Point Wolves January 6.

The Baker Varsity Basketball team hosted Wolf Point here on Jan. 6, and won 51-47.

First quarter Baker was ahead 13-12, second quarter Wolf Point was leading 22-13, however, Baker finished strong and kept the lead for third and fourth quarter, 11-6 and 14-7.

Luke Gonsioroski had 15 points and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal; Treston Erickson 8 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists; Josh Stutts 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals; Daniel Rost 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block; Kadon Gentilini 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block; James Wiseman had 2 rebounds; and Angus Lund had 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods          

Wolf Point  Baker

1st       4     8

2nd   9     4

3rd   5   16

4th   13   14

Jon Weimer scored 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist; Javon DeGrand 10 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist; Colter Peterson 7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Aaron Smith 5 points and 1 rebound; Morgan Rising 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist; James Wiseman 2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Sean Shelhamer 2 points and 4 rebounds; Riley Schultz 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Trevor Lingle 2 rebounds and 1 assist; and Jayden Allen had 1 rebound.

C-Squad Stats

Score by Periods          

Wolf Point  Baker

1st       7     7

2nd   14   14

3rd   9   12

4th   19     9

Teight Madler scored 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Riley O’Donnell 9 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Caleb Ploeger 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Dillon Hickey 5 points and 8 rebounds; Bryce Hufford 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist; Michael Rusch 2 points and 2 rebounds; Cole Edgell 2 points and 1 rebound; Tyler Dinardi 3 rebounds; Trent Collins 1 rebound; and Jacob Wang with 1 rebound.

Daniel Rost tries to fight off three Forsyth Doggies during the game January 7. Daniel ended the game with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. (Photos by Desi Rost)

The Baker Spartan Varsity Team traveled to Forsyth Jan. 7, and won 45-29.

First quarter they led 8-7, second quarter Forsyth led 5-3. Both Baker and Forsyth tied third quarter 10-10, and fourth quarter Baker finished strong 24-7.

Daniel Rost scored 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals; Luke Gonsioroski 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 1 assist; Kadon Gentilini 8 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal; Treston Erickson 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Josh Stutts 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal; Jon Weimer 2 points, 2 steals and 1 block; Colter Peterson scored 1 point; Angus Lund 1 rebound; and James Wiseman with 1 rebound.

JV Stats

Score by Periods          

     Forsyth  Baker

1st       4     10

2nd   10     10

3rd     8       4

4th    11     14

Colter Peterson 14 points and 5 rebounds; James Wiseman 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Riley Schultz 6 points and 9 rebounds; Jon Weimer 4 points and 7 rebounds; Javon DeGrand 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Aaron Smith 2 points and 2 rebounds; Morgan Rising 4 rebounds; and Sean Shelhamer with 2 rebounds.

C-Squad

Score by Periods          

     Forsyth  Baker

1st       1     6

2nd   4     7

3rd   8   14

4th   10   16

Teight Madler 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Caleb Ploeger 7 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists; Dillon Hickey 7 points and 13 rebounds; Riley O’Donnell 5 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist; Tyler Dinardi 5 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist; Jacob Wang 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist; Michael Rusch 1 point and 1 rebound; Bryce Hufford 7 rebounds; Cole Edgell 1 rebound; and Trent Collins with 1 rebound.

      



GAMES Click Here for More Games

Add Comment