Wanted! Planning Board Members!

It’s a bit of a stretch with my enthusiasm, but I certainly hope that someone will be prepared to step up and serve on this board that is just one part of many of our government’s turning wheels!

Submitted by Mary Grube,

Planner Administrative Assistant

A poet once said, “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.” Rabindranath Tagore

I know I’ve written several times about what exactly citizens that volunteer to serve on the Planning Board do. So, I will summarize it once again in hopes to catch a glimpse from a reader!

First and foremost, our governing body formed a Planning Board. This was a very proactive choice to promote the orderly development of its governmental units and its environs. This improves the present health, safety, convenience and welfare of citizens such as yourself. It plans for future development of our communities. When the Planning Board was created, it was created in an advisory capacity.

To ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, or order or the general welfare and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, if requested by the governing body, the planning board shall prepare a growth policy, and shall serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing the planning board.

The Governing Body of any city, town, or county that has formed a planning board, adopted a growth policy, and subdivision regulations shall seek the advice of the planning board in all matters pertaining to the approval or disapproval of plats or subdivisions.

Our Planning Board is a county board with representation from Plevna, Baker, and the Conservation District. Our current openings are with the City of Baker (2) and the Conservation District (1).

The Planning Board by State Statute shall meet in January, April, July and October. The Planning Board meets the first Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m., usually in the Court Room. The Planning Board, although it is statuary to meet in the above-mentioned months, may meet during other months to review Subdivisions or to conduct other business should something come up.

Please call me if you are interested in being a part of this important function of government. I can be reached at 406-778-7111/406-978-8111. My email is plannersec@midrivers.com.