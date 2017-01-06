Villa Happenings January 6, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Friends, family, good food and visiting were in abundance at Superior Care Villa’s Christmas party. Olga Ehret and Dawn Ehret are enjoying visiting during Superior Care Villa’s Christmas party. Dolores Schell is enjoying herself while visiting her sisters and residents at Superior Care Villa’s Christmas party. Eileen Meggers along with her family Roger and Beth Meggers and volunteer Therese Thompson are enjoying an afternoon of good food and visiting at the Superior Care Villa party. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Superior Care VillaVilla Happenings