Uncle Jerry's T's Fundraiser January 6, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Seventh grade class in Baker did their Uncle Jerry's T's Fundraiser again this year and donated over $300 in items to the Christmas Wishes Program coordinated by Angie Rabbitt, Fallon County Rec. Dept. Director.