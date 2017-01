TAKE NOTE

Third annual Southeastern Montana Coyote Calling Contest will be held this weekend, Jan. 6-7, 2016.

Hunters may sign-up Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Corner Bar in Baker. A rules meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Hunters will check back in Saturday, Jan. 7, between 5-7 p.m.

For more information or to be a sponsor, please contact Dustin Varner 406-851-1932, or Trevor Nelson 406-853-8587.