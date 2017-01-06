Sophomores – New Caesar

The Sophomore Class has been working on delivering speeches, while they are reading about some of the world’s greatest orators – Julius Caesar and the Roman Senators. They each prepared a speech in hopes of receiving enough votes to become the new Emperor of Rome. They presented various campaign ideas to the citizens of Rome; ideas which they promised to put into law if they were elected. The three orators for this most coveted job were Jessica Paul, Cole Edgell, and Colter Peterson. Once the votes were tallied, based on the content of the speech as well as the delivery of it, the citizens of Rome elected Colter Peterson to be Emperor for a week. Congratulations Emperor Colter!

Related