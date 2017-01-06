New look coming to Fallon County Times

Fallon County residents look to The Fallon County Times as their predominant source for local news.

By BRYCE MARTIN

Regional Editor

Fallon County residents look to The Fallon County Times as their predominant source for local news. Per that tradition, our commitment is to seek continual improvement across all of our products, to attract and inform readers and keep them engaged.

Last year we introduced a much more functional website for The Times, with weekly e-editions. Our focus as the keeper of this community’s news source is to improve the appearance of how local content is delivered in print, beginning with this edition.

We offer this change as a reinvestment in our print media belief. We have improved the design of the newspaper, strengthened the leadership in our newsrooms, partnered with community residents and organizations to rethink our news content and sharpened our writing skills.

The new layout will serve as a more attractive way to engage the community with our weekly hyperlocal content. We will also provide a more eye-catching avenue for our advertisers with an expanded array of special advertising opportunities.

Our commitment to supporting our community and delivering what is most important to it has never been stronger. We look at this change as an opportunity to reinvest in a community that we have served for 100 years.

While our look is changing, the dedication we have to our role as the community’s local news source is something that never will.