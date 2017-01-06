National Honor Society Makes Donation to Tyler Johnson Family

n Friday, Dec. 9, the Baker Torchlight Chapter of National Honor Society hosted the cake raffle at the varsity basketball games against Glasgow. Members of the organization voted to donate all funds raised to Tyler Johnson and his family.

By Michelle Anderson

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Baker Torchlight Chapter of National Honor Society hosted the cake raffle at the varsity basketball games against Glasgow. Members of the organization voted to donate all funds raised to Tyler Johnson and his family. Tyler is a fifth grade student who is struggling with complications from epilepsy. Members of the honor society donated cakes and goodies along with businesses and individuals from the community. $200.75 was raised that night and was presented to Tyler and his parents on Wednesday, Dec. 21 by the Torchlight Chapter President Keegan Kary. Thank you to everyone who donated goodies or bought tickets to help support this family. Donations were made by: the BHS Student Council, GETIM Here, Otto’s Coffee Shoppe (formerly Lawler’s), Toybox Preschool, the Johnson/Peck family, Fortress Development, Baker Chamber of Commerce, the Brawley family, and Braun Black Cattle.