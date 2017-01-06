Miller/Beeler engaged

Mike and Promise Miller of Plevna, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Lynn Miller, to Dillon James Beeler, son of Cliff and Melonie Beeler of Glendive.

Taylor is a 2016 graduate of Baker High School and is attending Dawson Community College where she is majoring in Early Childhood Education.

Dillon is a 2013 graduate of Dawson County High School, attending the University of Jamestown where he is majoring in Business Administration, and is employed with Culver Insurance of Glendive.

Grandparents of the bride to be are James and Jan Winters of Wiggins, Colo., Shirley Miller of Plevna and the late Dale Miller.

Grandparents of the groom are Jim and Bonnie Culver of Glendive, Don and Dee Sams of Miles City and John and Patty Beeler of Sidney.

A September wedding is planned.