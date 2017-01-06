Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

Court Sentencings

Justice Court

•Travis R. Mashak, Baker, violation of commission or department orders or rules, bond forfeited $135, ticket issued 12/14/16.

•Victor A. Blindheim, Lynnwood, Wash., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 12/18/16.

City Court

•Dakota Bayr Hincks, Baker, exhibition driving, bond forfeited $50, ticket issued 12/19/16.

•Casey Lee Wyrwas, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 10/31/16.

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $30, ticket issued 12/07/16.

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, animal at large, bond forfeited $60, ticket issued 12/07/16.